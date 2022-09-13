Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. / PHOTO: AP ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) An independent journalist known as Techno Fog has started filing Freedom of Information Act requests in attempts to investigate the relationship between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .

According to Big League Politics, Epstein was constantly shielded from the law, even after of being convicted of pedophilia in 2008 with help from the federal government. Techno Fog claims that this is because Epstein could have been an informant for the FBI .

The journalist discovered that Epstein “provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” according to a 2008 document that was released to the public. Wait. Was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein an informant for Mueller’s FBI? From the 5/24/18 FBI Vault release: “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.” Is that why he escaped serious charges for molesting over twenty girls? pic.twitter.com/K4suAumD85 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 24, 2018 Techno Fog believes that there is more to the story and is investigating via FOIA requests, attempting to learn more […]