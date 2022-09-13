Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. / PHOTO: AP ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) An independent journalist known as Techno Fog has started filing Freedom of Information Act requests in attempts to investigate the relationship between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .
According to Big League Politics, Epstein was constantly shielded from the law, even after of being convicted of pedophilia in 2008 with help from the federal government. Techno Fog claims that this is because Epstein could have been an informant for the FBI .
The journalist discovered that Epstein “provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” according to a 2008 document that was released to the public. Wait. Was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein an informant for Mueller’s FBI? From the 5/24/18 FBI Vault release: “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.” Is that why he escaped serious charges for molesting over twenty girls? pic.twitter.com/K4suAumD85 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 24, 2018 Techno Fog believes that there is more to the story and is investigating via FOIA requests, attempting to learn more […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals