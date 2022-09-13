AP Photo/Aaron Doster The Trafalgar Group partnered with Convention of the States Action on a poll about public confidence in the GOP going into the midterms. For those looking for a Red Wave, the numbers do not instill confidence. The poll was conducted between September 2-5, 2022 and gauged 1084 respondents made up of likely voters. The biggest takeaway:

When asked, Have Republicans made a strong enough case as to why they should earn your support in the 2022 midterm elections? A whopping 56 percent of Republicans said “NO.” Worse, 57 percent of independents also said, “NO.” As RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy tweet about what’s wrong with Democrats and their policies, they are doing little to clearly articulate what they support and what they will do if they get back the reins of power.

The one solid point of victory that Republicans could embrace and champion is instead being squandered by this foolishness from GOP-E lackey Sen. Lindsay Graham. snatching defeat from the jaws of victory https://t.co/yksey1I8oT — Gigi Levangie, etc. (@GigiLevangie) September 13, 2022 So, that Red Wave is quickly turning into a trickle, and this is why. One of the most positive, hardworking, and […]