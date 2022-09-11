September 11, 2001, is a day imprinted on the minds of every American older than their late-20s. We remember where we were when we heard about it. We remember the shock of watching the buildings come down. We remember the months of fear and anger that followed.
Eleven years later, another tragedy struck as four American patriots were killed in a coordinated attack against them in Libya. Unlike the terrorist attacks in 2001, the Benghazi attack was far more muddled. Narratives were unclear. It happened just before the presidential elections and the White House, which included then-Vice President Joe Biden, was far more concerned about bad optics than anything else, including protecting those men when danger was upon them.
Barack Obama lied through his proxies. Hillary Clinton lied to our faces. Joe Biden was busy not doing anything at all.
As Fox News retells it:
U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens, U.S. Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith, and CIA contractors and former Navy SEALs Glen “Bub” Doherty and Tyrone Woods were killed when the compound was ambushed in a coordinated attack by the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia.
This wasn’t about a YouTube video, as we were told by the White House. They thought we were stupid and unfortunately they were right about the millions of Americans who bought the ludicrous story.
There may or may not have been much we could have done in 2001. It really depends on whether one believes our government was aware or even involved in the attacks. But many things could have been done to prevent Benghazi or save the men who were begging for help. Instead, the Obama-Biden regime ignored the pleas and went straight into damage-control mode immediately after blood had been spilled.
We cannot forget that.
We cannot forget these four men. Ever.
And we cannot forget the multitude of lies we were told about how and why they died.
