In the aftermath of a 2020 presidential when there were multiple questionable influences on the results, the Wisconsin Election Commission now finds itself in a unique position.

It will have to review a complaint that it acted illegally by handing over management of a state election database to a private concern.

What’s known about the 2020 election is that $420 million, from Mark Zuckerberg, was used by mostly leftist local election officials across the nation to pursue Democrat voters in a circumstance that undoubtedly influenced the election. Then multiple state officials simply ignored their own state laws to allow various programs like ballot drop boxes.

Finally, evidence has been presented that the FBI contacted social media companies to warn them about “disinformation” at a time when the New York Post was reporting on the scandalous evidence about the Biden family, found in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer.

Americans largely believe that resulted in Joe Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump. Now the Thomas More Society, which has been fighting at multiple levels for election integrity, has filed a complaint against the Wisconsin Election Commission on behalf of the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and its president, Ron Heuer.

The filing accuses the WEC and its members of violating the federal Help America Vote Act by its contracted use of Electronic Registration Information Center. The WEC has the duty to review such complaints.

The legal team reported, “The federal law requires that the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its officials, by itself and by themselves, respectively, maintain and implement WisVote, the state’s voter information database. Instead, in violation of the federal Help America Vote Act, the Wisconsin Election Commission has contracted with Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc. to maintain and implement WisVote. The complaint contends that this illegal delegation of this government function to an outside entity has enabled the potential rigging of Wisconsin’s federal elections towards particular federal candidates – something that is illegal under the Help America Vote Act.”

Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said that move by the commission was a “catastrophic mistake.”

The complaint charges instead of following the law, the WEC joined the ERIC, and authorized “the transmission of information and data related to the registration of electors in this state [by the Wisconsin Elections Commission] to the Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc., for processing and sharing with other member states and governmental units.”

Kaardal said, “Under the Help America Vote Act, the United States Congress deemed that maintaining the statewide voter registration system database is seen as such a core governmental purpose that it cannot be delegated to any other organization, including the Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc., for which – according to its website – Wisconsin would have paid a one-time joining fee of $25,000, and an annual member fee of somewhere between $16,000 and $74,000.”

In fact, federal law calls for “states and their election officials to maintain and implement statewide voter registration lists.”

“Doing what is legally required of you is different than seeing that someone else gets it done,” Kaardal said.

“The Help America Vote Act requires the Wisconsin Election Commission to maintain WisVote by itself, even if it does so poorly. The commission has made a catastrophic mistake by allowing the Electronic Registration Information Center into Wisconsin’s data base management. Wisconsinites will never be satisfied until they get control of their voter database back.”

In Wisconsin, those Democrat-run cities that took Zuckerberg money did, in fact, set up ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election, even though they were illegal under state law.

