The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the beginning of the reign of King Charles III. This family is one of the most evil in the world and now their globalist elite patriarch is even more powerful than he already he was.
This video by Greg Reese with Banned.Video and Infowars should help those who are new to the evil of the Royal Family to realize what has happened so we can better understand what is going to happen moving forward.
The rise of King Charles III is arguably the most important and concerning news coming out of the globalist war since Klaus Schwab launched the 4th Industrial Revolution in 2015, sparking the basis for The Great Reset and taking Agenda 2030 from being a thought experiment to an achievable goal of pure evil. Americans and citizens of the world must wake up to what’s happening before it’s too late.
