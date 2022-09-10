Establishment media “fact checkers,” relying on the CDC, typically have slapped a “misinformation” label on reports that the COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a significantly high rate of myocarditis, potentially causing blood clots, heart attack or stroke.

But the CDC’s analysis of its own Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance data shows the incidence of myocarditis after vaccination is three to five times higher for young men than what the agency was reporting at this time last year, reports The Federalist.

In August last year, for example the CDC reported 42.6 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis per million males ages 12-15 males after vaccination. Now, the CDC says the rate is actually 150.5 per million, which aligns with health experts the media maligned as purveyors of misinformation.

Data from a study conducted by medical scientist Tracy Hoeg and others in 2021 aligns with the latest CDC numbers, The Federalist points out.

Hoeg’s team reported a rate of 94 cases of “cardiac adverse events” per million for 16-17-year-old males and 162 per million for 12-15-year-old males.

Critics charged the “deeply flawed” study was “antivaccine.” And PolitiFact said Facebook was flagging such studies in its effort “to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.”

The censorship harmed the ability of parents to make informed decisions for their children, Hoeg pointed out on Twitter.

“If we hadn’t been vilified [sic] as ‘anti-vaxxers’ spreading ‘mis’ & ‘disinformation,’ how would the conversation around minimizing the chance of this adverse event have changed & how many cases of myo/pericarditis in young males would have been prevented over the last year?”

Newly acquired emails show the CDC fed Facebook false information regarding the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines for children. In one email, a Facebook official said the CDC had helped the company to “debunk claims about COVID vaccines and children.”

Last November, a CDC official reviewed seven claims, and Facebook currently lists all of them as false. Among them are claims that some medical scientists believe are supported by evidence, such as that the vaccines alter the immune system.

Government data around the world, in fact, indicates that people who have been vaccinated are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection than those who haven’t received the shots. Also ruled false by the CDC is the claim that COVID-19 vaccines alter people’s blood. However, blood clots are a known side effect, and a study found many vaccinated patients have abnormal blood.

Pathologists and embalmers are reporting they have seen the emergence of bizarre “fibrous” clots in a substantial portion of their cases since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Collusion suit

Alleged collusion between social media companies and officials in the White House, State Department, FBI, CDC and many other federal agencies is the chief complaint in a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Last Thursday, the state AGs asked a federal court to compel the Justice Department to turn over communications between high-ranking Biden administration officials and social media companies.

In July, internal documents obtained by the group America First Legal showed major social media platforms have colluded with federal health officials in censoring information about COVID-19, treatments and vaccines that didn’t align with the government’s narrative.

In March, as WND reported, President Biden’s surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, demanded that the major social media companies submit detailed information about the COVID-19 “misinformation” on their platforms. In February, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin naming “proliferation of false or misleading narratives” regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election as among the top terror threats. The charges of spreading “misinformation,” however, came as top health officials and scientists walked back their stances on masks, lockdowns, vaccines and other efforts to combat COVID-19, confirming the claims of esteemed scientists they have dismissed as “fringe” and conspiracy theorists.”

Last November, for example, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla charged people are spreading “misinformation” about the vaccines, calling them “criminals” who have cost “millions of lives.” However, Bourla acknowledged in January that two doses of his vaccine “offer very limited protection, if any” against the dominant omicron variant. And he said the mRNA vaccines “don’t have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology.” Bourla, himself, contracted COVID-19 recently after receiving four doses of his company’s vaccine.

