The horrific string of crimes in Democrat-run Memphis has sent shockwaves across the nation. Earlier this week a young mother and teacher was brutally raped and murdered while jogging. Then, there was a massacre.
The Biden-Harris regime has not responded to either hideous crime.
The reason is obvious. The facts about these cases go against the Democrat narrative and expose how soft-on-crime policies do massive harm to innocent American citizens. As Julie Kelly from American Greatness noted on Twitter:
Where is a statement from Joe Biden on Memphis? Where is Merrick Garland’s lecture about the rule of law? Where is Chris Wray condemnation of the murder of at least five innocents? I know—they’re too busy arresting J6 trespassers and rummaging through Trump’s medical records.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
Nothing from DOJ Civil Rights division on how these monsters deprived innocent Americans of their civil rights and will be punished? No federal hate crime investigation? No stern warnings about crimes that “threaten our democracy?” Not a single word so far.
Check the FBIs Twitter feed—the only “crime” this agency cares about is a 4-hour disturbance that happened more than 20 months ago.
Where is a statement from Joe Biden on Memphis?
Where is Merrick Garland's lecture about the rule of law?
Where is Chris Wray condemnation of the murder of at least five innocents?
I know—they're too busy arresting J6 trespassers and rummaging through Trump's medical records
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022
Check the FBIs Twitter feed—the only "crime" this agency cares about is a 4-hour disturbance that happened more than 20 months ago.https://t.co/0yMfCNVSk6
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 8, 2022
Americans are going to be pressed to forget these heinous crimes and to focus where the Biden-Harris regime wants us to focus: On J6, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and other non-criminals. Meanwhile, the real criminals are ignored.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker