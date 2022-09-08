According to the Royal Family’s Twitter account:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Prince Charles will be crowned. According to WaPo:

Charles, as the queen’s eldest son, at the time of her death will inherit the sovereign title and job as head of the Commonwealth, along with other assets such as land and property.

