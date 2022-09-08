There are never enough portraits to unveil of President Obama among Democrats, and the latest ones unveiled, the official White House portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama, are just the latest.
On Wednesday, the public was treated to this, according to Politico : President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday unveiled the official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama during a White House ceremony. The Obamas joined the Bidens in the East Room for the reveal of the portraits, which were acquired and commissioned by the White House Historical Association. Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by Robert McCurdy, and Michelle Obama’s portrait was painted by Sharon Sprung. Both were painted from photographs taken by the respective artists. “Jill and I have been waiting to host events at the White House for a long time coming out of the pandemic, and it’s fitting that we can do that now by unveiling the portraits of two great friends, two great Americans,” Biden said at the ceremony. Which is laughable. Pandemic or no pandemic, if the Bidens had wanted the Obamas at the White House, the Bidens would have had the Obamas over at […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker