Ever since Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake launched her campaign, corporate media has hounded her about her qualifications to fill the role. She has never held political office, never run an election campaign, and promises to enact policies that long-time Republican politicians refuse to entertain.

This is why it struck Lake as odd recently when a reporter for Phoenix radio station KJZZ asked her about being tapped by Donald Trump. Watch:

BREAKING: Reporter asks @KariLake if she will be Trump’s VP, gets absolutely BLOWN ABACK by her answer pic.twitter.com/veNAE7N4q9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2022

The reporter asked, “Kari, if Trump were to tap you for VP, is that something you would consider?”

There was zero hesitation from Lake.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

“No,” she said. “I hate… first of all, I don’t like Washington D.C., especially don’t like it now. It’s funny, though, that the question was asked because for so long many of you in the media have been trying to act like I don’t have the skills to run for governor. Now, apparently, I’m so skilled that you think I should be VP.”

It’s not the type of practiced response we normally hear from politicians when asked speculative questions. She sounds more like Trump or Ron DeSantis answering questions than life-long politicians who have canned replies to expected questions.

“I take it as a compliment,” she said. “Thank you for asking.”

Lake is battling Democrat Katie Hobbs who recently dodged a televised debate. Hobbs has avoided as many questions from the media as possible, opting to only accept “safe” interviews from media allies. Lake has hammered her for her absence.