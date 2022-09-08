( Natural News ) The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine narrative is shifting in preparation for the World Health Organization ‘s (WHO) enforcement of the “updated” pandemic treaty in December 2022, according to JD Rucker.

The NOQ Report editor-in-chief revealed during an episode of “The JD Rucker Show” that the globalists are deliberately switching the narrative from “vaccines are safe and effective” to “jabs are actually wreaking havoc on mankind.”

“Imagine what the response will be to a pandemic treaty when they admit that they put together vaccines that do more harm than good – and as a matter of fact, we’ve got tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, or maybe billions of people whose immune systems are depleted, whose hearts are in danger, whose blood is clotting,” he said.

Rucker continued that the blame will then be put on politicians including former President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” health agencies and Big Pharma companies themselves.

“They’re then going to tell us that the WHO needs to have complete control over all of this and are already in the process of reviving the pandemic treaty. And we thought: ‘That got shut down in May,’ but it’s coming back,” he said. (Related: WHO […]