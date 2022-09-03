This story is developing.

A pilot in what is believed to be a stolen plane has threatened to crash it into a Walmart store in Mississippi. Police are in communication with the pilot currently.

According to End Times Headlines:

A pilot flying a small plane over Tupelo, Mississippi has threatened to crash into a Walmart, authorities warned Saturday. The Tupelo Police Department said it was notified around 5 am this morning that a pilot flying what a “King Air type” airplane was considering the crash landing into a Walmart located on West Main street. Authorities have confirmed the plane, which is believed to have been stolen, is a fixed-wing multi-engine 1987 Beech C90A model.

Authorities said they have evacuated the Walmart and a Dodges eatery and gas station located near the shopping center to disperse people “as much as practical.” Roads in west Tupelo and near the airport have been reopened and the pilot was last reported to be flying near a Toyota plant in Blue Springs, an area northeast of Tupelo, according to local reporting.

The police department said they are in contact with the pilot who is an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport. Gov. Tate Reeves took to Twitter to spread the warning first issued by the Tupelo Police department and said, “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation.” “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department,” he added.

More via Todd Starnes:

BREAKING: An airplane in Tupelo is threatening to crash in to Tupelo Walmart this morning. Avoid area. Here is video of the actual airplane, a fairly large one. pic.twitter.com/2ppgg1sE1S — Mississippi Sports (@SocialSportsMs) September 3, 2022

BREAKING: The pilot of a plane in Mississippi is threatening to "intentionally" crash his aircraft into a Walmart store, the Tupelo Police Department says.https://t.co/ntJokYHQAH 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/V91adSz5mn — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 3, 2022

Pilot over Tupelo, MS is threatening to crash his plane into Walmart this morning. Evacs underway. You can’t track him anymore but here’s what his flying looked like. Scary situation to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/e3aHbfJPLz — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) September 3, 2022

This story will be updated as more information is made available.