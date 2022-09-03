After my condemnation of our “banana republic” in a previous essay, a clever commenter remarked pithily, “Last patriot turn out the lights.” I laughed. But the truth is that the light is not dimming; it is getting brighter. We, all of us together, are in the sunshine business. And the more sunshine we bring, the more difficult it becomes for the darkness not to light up!
Case in point: After Facebook’s Zuckerberg recently confessed to censoring the New York Post’s explosive Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” story (evidencing a compromised and most likely criminally culpable Biden family) before the 2020 election in response to FBI pressure that the social media giant treat real news as “Russian disinformation” (thereby corroborating that the national security Deep State helped rig the presidential election), the FBI superciliously responded with the equivalent of a teenaged shoulder shrug and a haughty “so what?” According to the FBI, our domestic spy agency regularly encourages censorship and secretive control over the free flow of information. No big deal!
Except it is a very big deal. Recent polling shows that nearly 80% of Americans believe that President Trump would have won re-election had voters “known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop.” In other words, the Deep State stole an election. This isn’t a huge revelation for most readers here, but it is a huge revelation for those who have stubbornly refused to admit how corrupt and rotten the 2020 election was. Little by little, truth overpowers deceit. Let there be light!
In the sunshine business, our mission is to speak truth to power over and over again, much like a resolute punisher bringing down the lash against those who wound us with their lies. None of us alone must harbor the strength to complete the task at hand, for as long as another rises to give timely support and respite to any one weary arm, the lashings of truth will continue. That is truth’s power and purpose: it cannot be bargained away or buried in the darkness for long. It lives whether its tormentors like it or not, and all we must do is recognize it, protect it, and sing its blessings from one shadow to the next, with courage and conviction, until the brightness it brings becomes glaring.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
How do you collapse a corrupt system? By flooding it with oceans of luminous truth.
This is a war between those who embrace cynicism and those who embrace virtue. The cynics are so committed to using fabricated “narratives” to obtain and maintain power that they have discarded even the pretense of seeking universal truths. Whatever aids them in their conquest over others is sufficient justification for defense. Is man-made climate change real? Is Donald Trump a Russian spy? Is America plagued with systemic racism? Is COVID really the deadliest pathogen to afflict humanity? To the cynics, the answers do not matter. Pursuing conclusory “narratives,” devoid of supporting evidence though they be, is valuable in itself. Even the most ugly, monstrous lies are worth protecting if those falsehoods serve their purpose — to comfort the powerful and afflict the powerless.
For those who believe in pursuing truth and virtue, this “ends justify the means” behavior is maddening. It is not easy living in a world where so many around us peddle delusions, malice, and lies. It is not easy to maintain clarity and balance when demonstrable truths are labeled as “misinformation” and outright fantasies are marketed as gospel truth. When even the loudest of truth-speakers, such as Deep State target President Trump, is tormented relentlessly with criminal persecution and media calumny, it is easy for the more reticent among us to lose hope. Yet when those with virtue stand fast and firm, those with no virtue screech and squirm. Resolute defense of truth reveals the cynics’ weakness. The weaker they become, the louder they must be. When the madness around us is deafening, then you can be certain that the cynics are losing all control. So stay true. Don’t bend. Hold the line.
When must a good citizen become a dissident? Is it when the FBI and other Deep State truth-twisters manufacture crises and manipulate elections? Is it when free speech comes under attack under the guise of State-labeled “misinformation”? Perhaps it is when the president-in-name-only reads carefully scripted messages (written by those who control his office from the shadows) attacking half the country’s citizens as “fascists.” Or when government and media “elites” falsely frame political protest as “insurrection” in order to justify criminal persecution and imprisonment of opponents of the ruling regime. Or maybe when the endless declaration of fake “emergencies” is used to justify the steady imposition of extraordinary State power over each citizen’s livelihood. Maybe it’s when the Intelligence Community operates a massive domestic surveillance network targeting Americans who have committed no crimes. Maybe it’s when secretly collected information mined from supposedly independent social media conglomerates and too-big-to-fail private banks is used to track and trace unsuspecting citizens. Maybe it’s when the value of the U.S. dollar is intentionally chipped away by central bank authorities enabling tax-and-spend legislators to expand institutional power at current and future Americans’ expense. Perhaps it is when the same federal government that insists on fighting wars all over the world in defense of other nations’ borders staunchly refuses to protect America’s own borders from invasion. Maybe it is when politicians openly mock freedom and the Bill of Rights as “selfish” relics of a racist past, while implementing race-based policies trumpeted as “progress.” Perhaps it is when the American government declares itself at war with the American system. Yeah, that seems like the right time to become a dissident.
America is a great nation. America’s history is rivaled by none. America’s people remain a melting pot of fighters and patriots yearning to be free. America’s government, however, is rancid. D.C. has become a den of narcissists, liars, and thieves. A lawless Deep State has made itself the enemy of all virtuous people. The bureaucracy’s failing cult of expertise has given rise to the urgent need for a new common sense conservatism grounded in individual liberty. Washington’s wayward class of inveterate liars requires a resurgence of fearless Americans willing to tell the truth.
What makes a good citizen today? A tenacious determination to stand in and help spread truth’s light.
Image via Pxhere.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker