Authorities arrested Utah man Robert Alexander Smith on charges of sexually abusing multiple children, according to the local Fox affiliate.

The 65-year-old Smith has been charged with “four 1st-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness,” per Fox 13.

The report identifies him as an employee of the FBI, but does not specify in what capacity. The bureau appeared to confirm his employee status when it acknowledged the accusations against Smith to the outlet, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”

Court documents Fox 13 obtained revealed that four young girls had claimed Smith touched them inappropriately or forced them to do the same thing to him. The alleged abuse began at least as early as 2020. Smith “occupied a position of special trust as it pertains to the victims in this case,” the outlet stated, citing the arrest report.

He was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail.