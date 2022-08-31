FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Authorities arrested Utah man Robert Alexander Smith on charges of sexually abusing multiple children, according to the local Fox affiliate.
The 65-year-old Smith has been charged with “four 1st-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness,” per Fox 13.
The report identifies him as an employee of the FBI, but does not specify in what capacity. The bureau appeared to confirm his employee status when it acknowledged the accusations against Smith to the outlet, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”
Court documents Fox 13 obtained revealed that four young girls had claimed Smith touched them inappropriately or forced them to do the same thing to him. The alleged abuse began at least as early as 2020. Smith “occupied a position of special trust as it pertains to the victims in this case,” the outlet stated, citing the arrest report.
He was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail.
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker