There has been a major twist in the case of the FBI Special Agent who was reported as having ‘abruptly resigned’ and escorted out of FBI headquarters on Friday.

Timothy Thibault denies that he was ‘forced out’ and claims that he actually left the FBI on good terms. Any allegations that he engaged in ‘partisanship’ while handling politically sensitive cases, such as the Hunter Biden laptop case and Trump investigations, are “false.”

“On August 26, 2022, Mr. Thibault (pronounced TEE-BOW) voluntarily resigned from the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” a media statement released on Tuesday night read. “Mr. Thibault was not fired. not forced to retire, and not asked to retire. On his last day, as part of his processing, Mr. Thibault turned in his security badge and walked with two long-time special agent friends through the field office to finish processing his paperwork. He walked out of the building by himself. Claims to the contrary are false.”

“Mr. Thibault was eligible for retirement and informed his supervisors about a month ago that he intended to retire, following more than 30 years of devoting himself to the protection of the American people and to upholding the Constitution of the United States in a […]