Those of us who live in California know two things are true: Wokeness has destroyed this once-proud state and Democrats are doing everything they can to make it even worse.

Here’s an absolutely perfect example of the lunacy coming from politicians. They are so hardcore focused on climate change that they often neglect actual problems such as homelessness. When the non-problem of climate change meets the real problem of homelessness, videos like this one emerge:

California might refuse to deal with its problem with homeless people but at least it has tons of EV charging stations. pic.twitter.com/7tA740RUNo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2022

If you look closely at the debris and homeless encampment items, you’ll see electrical vehicle charging stations pristine from non-use. It’s not that there’s a shortage of electric vehicles. It’s that nobody’s crazy enough to use these particular stations.

This is California. Thanks, Gavin Newsom.

