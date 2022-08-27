FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
This week two people, Robert Kurlander, 58, and Aimee Harris, 40, pleaded guilty to charges they took a diary that belonged to Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.
And now a report is warning that the FBI will be going after James O’Keefe’s investigative reporting organization, Project Veritas, because it briefly had the diary and, in fact, turned it over the police.
The report at Breitbart said, “The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intends to use the guilty plea of two defendants Thursday over the theft of Ashley Biden’s diary to pursue journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, which reportedly gave the diary to law enforcement in 2020.”
The theft case defendants purportedly conspired to sell the diary for $40,000.
The diary had been left behind by Ashley Biden when she moved out of the home of a friend in Florida, and the FBI months ago raided O’Keefe’s residence and office looking for clues.
At the time, O’Keefe said his organization was not involved in any theft, and obtained the diary legally, only to decide against using any of its revelatory material and instead delivered it to law enforcement.
Portions were, however, published elsewhere.
According to the New York Times, Kurlander promised to help the FBI investigate O’Keefe and Project Veritas.
The report explained, “First Amendment jurisprudence has established that news organizations cannot be prosecuted just because they publish materials that may have been obtained illegally — as long as they were not involved in the unlawful process of obtaining them.”
The Daily Signal previously has reported that members of the Republican party in the U.S. House are insisting on information about how the government decided to move against a free press in America.
“I have called for a specific investigation into how some of those tools were used against Project Veritas,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told The Daily Signal.
Project Veritas is a conservative nonprofit investigative journalism website known for its undercover video exposes.
Gaetz explained, “I want to be a little more specific than just a general review of the law and subject area. I want to see if, in this particular case, the standards that the Department [of Justice] sets and that are set in law may have been violated.”
O’Keefe told members of Congress at a forum about how FBI agents took a battering ram to the door of his home and handcuffed him.
“Our objective here is to vindicate a free press,” Gaetz said. “I don’t think the specific substance of Ashley Biden’s diary is as important as these broader principles that seem to be implicated by the government’s control.”
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who chaired the hearing-style forum held at the FreedomWorks headquarters in Washington, concurred with Gaetz about the need for a congressional investigation.
“One thing that should frighten every American is when the freedom of the press is threatened by the weaponization of the state police apparatus,” Biggs told The Daily Signal shortly before the forum, which focused on testimony from O’Keefe and Sharyl Attkisson, host of TV’s “Full Measure” newsmagazine program and a former CBS News reporter.
Editor’s Note: It’s ironic that the diary reveals Joe Biden forced his young daughter to take showers with him, his son is a degenerate criminal, yet it’s Project Veritas that’s getting investigated over it. We discussed this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. Here’s the clip:
