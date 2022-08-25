FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
A United Nations official said that the food shortages people are experiencing globally are going to go from “bad to worse.” The rising food prices (thanks to inflation and fiat currency creation) are also making it difficult for people worldwide to afford to eat.
This shortage of food is threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a UN official warned. The number of people acutely hungry has dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 135 million people faced acute food insecurity before the pandemic, and that number has more than doubled to 276 million over the last two years.
This all began with a deliberate effort to destroy the food supply when processing plants were shut down over the COVID-19 scamdemic. This is all a part of a much bigger plan. There isn’t much most won’t do if their children are hungry.
We warned back in 2020 that this was all going to come to a head:
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
Of course, the rulers and mainstream media cannot stop blaming Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, but anyone paying attention noticed prices rising and emptying shelves months before February of this year. While this conflict is making the food shortages worse, it certainly didn’t start there.
Ukraine and Russia collectively account for 30% of globally traded wheat, 20% of maize, and 70% of sunflower supplies, according to the WFP. A shortage of supply has pushed prices higher, even as global energy prices have added to the cost pressures with sanctions limiting Russian oil exports, a key global supplier.
A shortage of fertilizer coming from Russia, one of the most important suppliers, has only added to the problems, driving import-dependent countries with higher costs and less food to eat. -Yahoo Finance
“It’s the story that keeps getting from bad to worse,” U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) Chief Economist Arif Husain told Yahoo Finance Live. “When the World Food Programme is setting records, that’s not a good thing for the world. And we have been doing that since at least 2021.”
According to the WFP, 50 million people across 45 countries are already on the verge of famine. Another 345 million people are approaching starvation across more than 80 countries, Husain said, a 25% increase from the start of the year.
Droughts have also depleted crop production. In 2022 alone, these events are expected to result in a deficit of roughly 15-20 million metric tons of wheat and corn from the global supply, according to research by McKinsey. That number is expected to nearly double by 2023.
That means this crisis is not going to get better. In fact, prepare for it to get worse. We may see the “famines of biblical proportions” many were warning about.
- NWO Rulers Warn Of “Famines of Biblical Proportions”
- Global Famine Is Not Just A Theoretical Scenario Anymore
Prepare now while there is still food available. Learn what you can about preservation and growing food as well. Any little bit is going to help when this all comes crashing down.
Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.