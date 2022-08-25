FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
The reason the FBI raided the home and office of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, was to discover the source of the Ashley Biden diary. The feds then went to work on prosecuting the suspects who “stole” the diary, and a guilty plea in New York was entered today. [Ashley in green shirt below] [ Creepy Joe ] Look carefully, everything about this narrative presentation by national media is sketchy; including two Florida residents being prosecuted in New York, when the claimed illegal action, the theft,” took place in Florida.
Also, the “stolen” goods aspect is suspect, despite the plea. As previous wide-spread discussion outlined, the Ashley Biden material was left behind in a rental home and discovered by the next occupant. It looks like the admission of “theft” is a Main Justice pressure angle to support a “stolen” narrative.
The Florida residents, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander, plead guilty to “conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.” The creepy and disturbing content of the diary is now obscured.
( New York ) – […] The president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, had stored the items in question (including a “highly personal” diary, “tax records, a digital storage card containing private family […]
Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker