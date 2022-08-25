The reason the FBI raided the home and office of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, was to discover the source of the Ashley Biden diary. The feds then went to work on prosecuting the suspects who “stole” the diary, and a guilty plea in New York was entered today. [Ashley in green shirt below] [ Creepy Joe ] Look carefully, everything about this narrative presentation by national media is sketchy; including two Florida residents being prosecuted in New York, when the claimed illegal action, the theft,” took place in Florida.

Also, the “stolen” goods aspect is suspect, despite the plea. As previous wide-spread discussion outlined, the Ashley Biden material was left behind in a rental home and discovered by the next occupant. It looks like the admission of “theft” is a Main Justice pressure angle to support a “stolen” narrative.

The Florida residents, Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander, plead guilty to “conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.” The creepy and disturbing content of the diary is now obscured.

( New York ) – […] The president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, had stored the items in question (including a “highly personal” diary, “tax records, a digital storage card containing private family […]