Believe it or not, there was one time when Anthony Fauci got something right. It was in the early days of the plandemic when he told his staff as well as a nationally televised audience that the slave masks we’ve been instructed to wear were actually pretty much useless against Covid-19. Since then, he’s changed his tune in spectacular fashion, but at least he got something right long ago.

Now, he’s quadrupling down on claims that slave masks prevent Covid by declaring that he probably got infected when he took off his mask during a class reunion. This man has no ethical core.

According to KATU:

Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested this week that he contracted COVID-19 because he took his mask off during a college reunion.

During on the podcast In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, Fauci explained he took his mask off because he felt “out of place,” implying many of the people at the reunion were not wearing masks.

I literally took my mask off for about 45 minutes … Went back, put my mask on. Five days later, bingo, I was infected,” Fauci said.

The 81-year-old infectious disease expert tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-June and experienced mostly mild symptoms. He endured a “rebound” of symptoms after taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, Fauci The New York Times.

Despite the science being crystal clear that any Covid-blocking power the face masks have is negated by the massive physical and psychological damage done to people who wear them constantly, the narrative persists that we should wear them when around others. Some narratives are pushing for us to wear them even when we’re outside. It’s absolute anti-science lunacy, which fits perfectly with the state of the world in 2022.