Editor’s Note: I do NOT believe we are on the verge of Central Bank Digital Currencies hitting the mainstream this year. It COULD happen, but that would take a major upheaval. What I do believe is that they will be rolled out sometime in 2023-2025. This is the reason, in my humble opinion, that they are trying to hire 87,000 IRS agents. Yes, it’s for the sake of going after the middle class and small businesses, but the long-term agenda is to have a militarized force that can implement Central Bank Digital Currencies.

We discussed this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. You can watch the snippet from the show below, followed by the article by The COVID Blog:

Every week, we receive emails from Chinese citizens written in Mandarin. Many of said emails contain disturbing videos of people spontaneously dropping dead. Unfortunately most of the videos and stories lack enough context for us to report on them. Further, Mandarin is like Filipino/Tagalog, in that it does not translate cleanly to English. But ultimately we’re all human beings enduring The Great Reset, orchestrated by “people” who harbor vile contempt for humanity at-large. Body language is universal.

The COVID Blog™ writes a lot about Australia, Canada, and, to a lesser extent, California, being the models that the powers-that-be are using as trial-and-error grounds for creating and implementing their perfect dystopian society by 2030. But China is the true experiment and what the powers-that-be (TPTB) want the world to look like.

There were no Chinese people working in the private sector in 1979, according to a 2010 article published in the journal Asian Affairs: An American Review. All businesses were owned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government. But that changed in 2001 when CCP General Secretary Jiang Zemin began recruiting private entrepreneurs to the ruling party. It was a delicate balance of maintaining communist rule and allowing private ownership for the first time in CCP history. By the end of that year, two million private Chinese companies employed 270 million people.

China went from having no middle class in the 1990s, to 19% of the country being classified as middle class by the end of 2003. More than half of China was middle class by 2018. The Brookings Institute estimates that 1.2 billion Chinese people will be middle class by 2027, constituting 25% of the world’s middle class population. Compare that to 1950, when 90% of the world’s middle class resided in North America and Europe.

Not to sound harsh. But the truth is that Chinese people are very grateful to have opportunities to work for private companies. It was also damn-near impossible for the Chinese to own property prior to the 2007 Property Law of the People’s Republic of China. By 2020, 90% of Chinese households owned their homes. That’s compared to 67% home ownership in the United States that same year. The Chinese know that the government can and will drop the hammer at anytime – giveth and taketh all away. Thus, a vast majority of Chinese people do whatever the government tells them to do, no questions asked.

That mentality is necessary for testing and implementing radical changes in society. Most of the world went along with experimental mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. People protested masks and lockdowns throughout the Western world. But ultimately, most went along with it all, despite how radical the changes were to societal norms. And now TPTB know they can get away with pretty much anything.

We first wrote about Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14067 on March 14.

It calls for the creation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which in the case of the United States, would be administered by the Federal Reserve. The “conspiracy theory” is that once CBDCs are implemented, the government can instantly shut off money access to anyone who is not being obedient. They can also track every single transaction and even limit the amount of money you can hold and spend at any given time.

Mr. Jim Rickards is a lawyer and author of seven books, including Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis (2011) and his most recent one, The New Great Depression: Winners and Losers in a Post-Pandemic World (2021). He “predicted the Great Recession” of 2008, according to Business Insider.

To be clear, this blogger worked at a major bank as a mortgage underwriter from 2001 to 2006, while moonlighting on the radio. Anyone who processed and approved those adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) by the hundreds everyday for people with sketchy credit knew that financial ruin was forthcoming. Thus, Mr. Rickards’ prediction thereof wasn’t all that profound.

But now he’s predicting a “C-Day.” Several alternative news sites are covering said prediction. C-Day will take place on December 13, 2022. U.S. paper dollars will become completely worthless, and you’ll only be able to use “Biden Bucks” (the new CBDC) from that day forward, according to Mr. Rickards.

Can this really happen? It’s all pure speculation. But let’s revisit China 2022 to see what this looks like.

United States of China?

The following video was taken sometime in early June. Not only is everyone forced to wear masks, but also must scan a QR Code to enter Shanghai. You cannot enter if your last negative PCR test is more than 72 hours old. Even if you slip past that, you won’t be able to enter any public places or public transportation without the “green code.”

And here’s what happens if you don’t wear a mask in China.

Now let’s say you want to buy coffee. Most people use the QR code on their phones to make the purchase. WeChat, owned by Chinese tech firm Tencent, is the most popular social media app in the country. Users can scan their palm prints, and make payments with only their hands without using the smartphone.

There’s also the option to scan your face to make payments. School children are also forced to scan their faces everyday to even enter the school buildings.

The following video is reason number-one as to why the United States is unlikely to fully implement digital currency and eliminate fiat on December 13. The end game is a social credit system. China has been working on its version since 2014. The government planned full implementation by 2020, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. Still, several million people are in the “beta” social credit system in 2022, with some currently being punished in society for having low social credit scores.

There’s no way the United States can implement a social credit system or even an infrastructure to widely accept government cryptocurrency payments by December 13. China has been working on it for nearly 10 years, and is still not done. Further, at least one survey in 2018 found that 80% of Chinese citizens strongly or somewhat approve of social credit systems. In other words, China could not finish its social credit infrastructure even with the vast majority of the population cooperating with it all.

Theoretically the December 13 CBDC date could happen. But manual enforcement would be necessary.

87,000 new IRS agents?

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16. The pork-filled $737-$790 billion spending bill appropriates nearly half of said funds to “climate change.” But the part that caught a lot of people’s attention is the $80 billion allocated to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to allegedly go after low and middle earners. It didn’t help that the IRS posted an ad earlier this month for hiring special agents. One of the requirements for potential candidates was that they must “be willing to use deadly force.” The IRS deleted the “deadly force” part from the ad after major backlash.

The Biden Administration insists that no new audits will be performed on anyone earning $400,000 or less. Biden also insists that 50,000 of the 87,000 new hires will replace agents “who plan on retiring in the next five years.” Thus, there are only 37,000 net new hires. Further, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on August 10. It states:

“I direct that any additional resources—including any new personnel or auditors that are hired—shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels. This means… small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited.”

The fact remains, however, that all 50 Senate Democrats rejected an amendment to the IRS hiring provision that specifically outlawed new, excessive audits for Americans earning less than $400,000. Since the amendment failed, the IRS can go in whatever direction it wants, irrespective of Yellen’s recommendations. The agency also now requires everyone to report cryptocurrency transactions.

Can the December 13 implementation really happen?

At some point before the year 2030, paper fiat currency will be eliminated and every American will be forced to use Federal Reserve-owned cryptocurrency. It won’t be a pretty transition, and violence is likely to be the result as many people stand to lose a lot.

Biden tried implementing vaccine mandates for all employers over 100 workers via Executive Order. It was ultimately struck by the U.S. Supreme Court for several reasons. But most importantly, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lacked the authority to create broad public safety measures. So-called COVID-19, the Supreme Court ruled, is a “universal risk” just like crime, air pollution, and any/all other communicable diseases. Thus OSHA has no power to regulate it in the workplace.

The CDC mask mandate for travel was also struck down by the federal judiciary. The main reason was because the CDC violated the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946. The agency completely skipped the 30-day notice and comment procedure before implementing the mask mandate. For the record, the Treasury Department did have a 30-day comment window for Executive Order 14067. It ended on August 8.

Executive Order 14067 has precedent. President John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 11110 gave the U.S. Treasury the power to print debt-free currency in lieu of the Federal Reserve. It was actually implemented in 1963; and the Treasury printed $4 billion worth of JFK $2 and $5 bills.

Of course JFK was assassinated shortly thereafter by the banksters. And all $4 billion of JFK bills in circulation were immediately revoked. As this blogger stated before, since the banksters are onboard with these CBDCs, and Biden appears to be in no danger for signing the order, that means CBDCs are bad for Americans and great for banksters.

The December 13 date for full CBDC implementation seems farfetched. It’s during the Christmas shopping season. A sudden change in currency and transaction methods would disrupt the $1 trillion in annual holiday spending by Americans. That would crush the global economy overall and hurt many large corporations worse than the March 2020 lockdowns.

Americans also would not just let it happen, as the Chinese do. It would be sheer chaos, which of course the powers-that-be don’t mind since they wouldn’t be affected. But December 13, which would only be a month after midterm elections, just seems too soon.

The forced CBDC change is coming, probably in the next 1-3 years. But it’s not happening on December 13.

Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.

Article cross-posted from The COVID Blog.