After months of complaints that a George Soros-funded voter registration system was improperly bloating registration rolls, a new analysis has provided fresh evidence that the system is definitely politically compromised.
What’s more, the evidence comes as a push has begun in some states already to shift to all mail-in balloting, which is what the Democrat deep state used to steal the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.
Grassroots organizations have been sounding the alarm over the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which is utilized in 31 states and originally funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundation. New evidence appears to show that the system is politically compromised, and let’s just say, not on behalf of Republicans.
For instance, just a few months before the crucial 2022 midterms that Democrats are reportedly set to lose big, voter rolls in some states have swollen to more than their voting age population, such as Michigan, where the number of registered voters in the system is 104 percent of the actual registered voters, 100 Percent Fed Up reports.
The outlet continued:
On Monday, MI Rep. Ann Bollin (R), Chair of House Elections & Ethics Committee, announced, “We have initiated a deeper dive on our end with our legal counsel as we prep for an oversight hearing or letter of inquiry.”
MI Rep. Ann Bollin’s announcement came in response to Michigan Fair Elections’ urgent warning that Verity Vote had exposed the ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center)—the organization chartered with cleaning the state’s voter rolls—as politically compromised. The Representative’s announcement followed months of citizen research and a steady rain of alarming evidence surrounding ERIC, and it signaled the ship of state may be turning.
Meanwhile, the countdown clock ticks toward November’s mid-term elections, and ERIC continues to insert bias and bloat into the state’s qualified voter files. Legislative leaders are left with scant options to avert a looming election integrity crisis.
Various election integrity organizations have known for some time that ERIC lacks openness and transparency. The system has been known to register noncitizens, has improper access to the personal information of residents, and fails to remove people from voter rolls who have moved, are ineligible, or who have died, the outlet’s report continued.
Verityvote.us, led by investigator Heather Honey, showed that the left-wing organization had crossed a glaring red line.
“The primary effect of ERIC is to grow the voter rolls by converting eligible-but-unregistered (EBU) persons into registered voters. States divulge to ERIC personally identifying information of unregistered residents, including people who have declined to register for privacy reasons. FOIAs reveal that ERIC is sharing EBU records with Zuckerberg-funded CEIR,” she said, according to 100 Percent Fed Up.
Not only does the system receive residents’ legally protected information, it also sent that information to another left-wing organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during the last election. But that’s just the beginning; the information pass-along doesn’t just stop there.
According to a constituent form letter drafted for residents to send to their state legislators if they live in one of the 31 states where ERIC is used, “Verity Vote, with citizen investigator Heather Honey at its helm, has obtained information that ERIC is illegally sharing state residents’ legally protected data to the Center for Election Innovation Research, CEIR. The leftist David Becker group then massages the data and transfers biased mailing lists of eligible but unregistered (EBU) persons back to the states for voter registration outreach. On June 17, 2022, Verity Vote published ERIC Sharing Data with Zuckerburg-Funded NGO.”
The Federalist provides some additional background:
Started in 2012 by far-left activist David Becker and the left-leaning Pew Charitable Trusts, the program is ostensibly run by the member states themselves. But as public records show, Democratic operatives are working overtime under the cover of ERIC to accomplish their partisan goals and drive Democratic voter turnout.
Democrats are literally taking Josef Stalin’s ‘advice’ to heart: It’s not who votes, but who counts the votes that matter most.
The party is stealing our elections. We can’t, as a nation, survive if we don’t have free and fair elections.
