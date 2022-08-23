FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
When average Americans is convicted of DUI, chances are strong they’ll serve some time in jail. But Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is not an average American. He’s among the elites, so he gets a slap on the wrist even after pleading guilty.
According to The Daily Mail:
- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , pleaded guilty Tuesday of driving under the influence in Napa County court
- TMZ reported Tuesday that Pelosi pleaded guilty to one count of DUI
- He was sentenced to three years probation and five days of jail time, getting credit for time served
That’s a sweet deal for someone who has a history of putting people’s lives at risk whenever he drinks, which is apparently all the time. But who can blame him for drinking so much when we look who he married?
