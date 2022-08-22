FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
It was revealed last week that Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is considering skipping out on debating her Republican challenger Kari Lake.
As the Arizona Secretary of State, Hobbs is the state’s top election official and she strongly maintains there was no foul play during the shady 2020 presidential election. Now, Hobbs appears too scared to debate the Arizona politician who has been the most vocal regarding the fraudulent voting system in the state and across America.
The Hobbs campaign released a statement last week, saying, “We will not engage in a circus that insults and embarrasses Arizonans. We do not need to look further than the last debate Kari Lake participated in for such an example.”
Of course, choosing to evade the debate will not look good on Hobbs.
The Trump-endorsed Kari Lake issued a direct statement on Monday, calling out Hobbs as a “radical” and challenging her to a debate.
“Debate me,” Lake said. “You name the time and you name the place. And to make things even easier for you, I’ll let you choose the moderator. Hell, I’ll even let you write the questions.”She continued, “Seriously, your consultants can write every single question. Ask me anything. This is […]
