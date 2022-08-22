The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called on governments, health officials, and “humans” around the globe to consider their “rational” arguments for implanting chips in children’s brains.

Klaus Schwab’s globalist organization insists that the idea of implanting a “tracking chip in your child” isn’t “scary,” arguing that “they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent.”

The group claims that children will even grow to see implanted chips as “accessories” that will eventually be “considered a fashion item.”

Parents should also learn to embrace such technology, according to the WEF, because “many children expect to develop superpowers” after watching “superheroes” in movies.

The WEF makes its case for implants in a new blog post where it suggests implanting tracking chips in the human body will help society usher in a “brave new world.”

Implanting chips into children should be viewed by parents as a “solid, rational” move into the future of augmented reality (AR), the WEF claims.This shift toward AR puts humanity on the path toward “an augmented society,” according to the organization.The WEF promotes the allegedly broad usefulness of chip implants in fields such as healthcare, education, and professional settings.While praising how such technology could transform society, the WEF underpins the […]