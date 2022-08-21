FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

As the Chinese Communist Party seeks to slowly reverse a longstanding attempt to curb population numbers, the authoritarian regime is now discouraging abortion and encouraging multi-children households to boost its population growth.

China was notorious for decades for its one-child policy, but as record-low birth rates threaten its long-term goals of global domination, it has slowly reversed course.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported, the National Health Authority announced new steps to increase the nation’s birth rate, which include expanded education and housing and tax and insurance incentives for growing families.

Efforts will also be aimed at “preventing unintended pregnancy and reducing abortions that are not medically necessary.”

The new measures are being put in place for the sake of “promoting the long-term balanced development of the population,” the authority said.

Reuters noted that China’s fertility rate of 1.16 for 2021 is well below the ideal rate to maintain a population, 2.1. The birth rate is on track to sink to a record-low fewer than 10 million babies, and 2021’s 10.6 million marked an 11.5% drop from 2020’s births.

China’s fertility rate is among the lowest in the world.

In 1980, China imposed its notorious one-child policy which The Blaze noted resulted in forced abortions and post-birth infanticide, while parents whose second children weren’t murdered as infants were subject to fines, professional backlash, imprisonment, sterilization, and the families denied access to public services.

