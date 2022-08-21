FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Arizona is suffering through some of the toughest conditions created by the Biden-Harris regime’s open borders policy. Illegal aliens flood into the state daily and the federal government is doing nothing about it. That includes current Senator Mark Kelly who denied adding 20,000 border patrol agents to help stop the invasion.

But as his America First opponent, Blake Masters, pointed out on Twitter, there was something Kelly absolutely supported instead.

Senator Mark Kelly heard about 20,000 potential new Border Patrol agents and said nope, no thanks, not for me. Then he heard about 87,000 new IRS agents and said great, yes please, we need THAT.

Senator Mark Kelly heard about 20,000 potential new Border Patrol agents and said nope, no thanks, not for me. Then he heard about 87,000 new IRS agents and said great, yes please, we need THAT — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) August 22, 2022

What do Arizonans need more of right now? Do they need more border patrol agents keeping them safe, as Blake Masters wants, or do they need more IRS agents harassing them as Mark Kelly wants? The answer is obvious.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.