FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
As many of us have been saying since before the first taxpayer dollar was sent to Ukraine for “aid,” the money pit is endless. It’s no longer making many headlines when massive amounts of money are funneled through Ukraine to fund whatever nefarious plans the globalist elites have for it. Oligarchs are getting paid. Ukraine’s corrupt government officials are getting paid. Other nations are being paid by proxy. It’s arguably the biggest foreign relations con-job since the Iraq Wars.
And the vast majority of Americans, both leftists and conservatives, fell for the official line that it’s all for the Ukrainian people. Meanwhile, the people are seeing literally none of it. Not a penny. But whether you believe the “aid” was justified or not in the beginning, today it has become a joke that isn’t funny enough for many to repeat. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert delivered the unfortunate punchline on Twitter Saturday:
Biden sent $775 million more to Ukraine yesterday. This is basically a weekly phenomenon. He’s spending our taxpayer dollars on a fight that is not ours and doing so without any limit. Why are we allowing this?
Biden sent $775 million more to Ukraine yesterday.
This is basically a weekly phenomenon.
He's spending our taxpayer dollars on a fight that is not ours and doing so without any limit.
Why are we allowing this?
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 20, 2022
Lest we forget, we have zero transparency into how the money is being spent. All we know for sure is that the Ukrainian people are not receiving anything in the form of direct aid and any indirect aid they’re receiving is so minimal, not even the propagandists can muster enough footage to report on all the wonderful ways the money is helping.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
We can assume that at least some of it is being used to fuel the war efforts in a counterintuitive attempt to prolong the regional conflict. It’s not nearly enough for Ukraine to actually win as that would require hundreds of billions if not over a trillion dollars and/or NATO’s direct military intervention… but I don’t want to give the Biden-Harris regime any ideas.
For the most part, Americans are ignoring news about Ukraine… and that’s the point. Now that the spigot of “aid” dollars has been normalized, there’s no need for corporate media to sell it to us. A handful of prominent conservatives are still speaking out.
Larry Elder: Joe Biden wants to send millions more of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Instead, why not just send the new 87,000 armed IRS agents?
Joe Biden wants to send millions more of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Instead, why not just send the new 87,000 armed IRS agents?
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2022
Kyle Becker: The Ukraine War is *OVER.* Russia is a nuclear power. It has accomplished a ‘fait accompli.’ E. Ukraine speaks Russian & has deep ties to Russia. This is not opinion. This is *fact.* Stop wasting time and money. Sign a realistic peace agreement and let’s all move on, shall we?
I am no fan of Russia. But I am no fan of pointless wars that waste billions & escalate the odds of a more devastating war. Let’s be realists. Ukraine has always been a buffer zone for Russia against Europe. NATO screwed up. Unwind this war and examine ‘lessons learned.’
I am no fan of Russia. But I am no fan of pointless wars that waste billions & escalate the odds of a more devastating war.
Let's be realists. Ukraine has always been a buffer zone for Russia against Europe. NATO screwed up. Unwind this war and examine 'lessons learned.'
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2022
(The globalists, of course, don’t care. They consider Ukraine to be the ‘semi-periphery’ that they are trying to integrate into the ‘core,’ while marginalizing nationalist states like Russia. That’s is what this is all about: 5G warfare to bring about global ‘convergence.’)
This is similar in theory to Hegelian dialectic, but we’ll spare everyone the theoretical shop talk at midnight on a Friday night.
This is similar in theory to Hegelian dialectic, but we'll spare everyone the theoretical shop talk at midnight on a Friday night.
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2022
Joel Pollak: What’s the goal in Ukraine? No one will say
What's the goal in Ukraine? No one will say https://t.co/Avgw1w6v72
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 19, 2022
As Sundance over at The Conservative Treehouse pointed out, they’re not trying hard enough to gaslight us:
Amid a lengthy op-ed published in The Hill, you will find this paragraph:
[…] “Although the Biden administration has successfully rallied U.S. allies and provided substantial military assistance, including this month, to Ukraine’s valiant armed forces, it has failed to produce a satisfactory strategic narrative which enables governments to maintain public support for the NATO engagement over the long term.”
Doesn’t that paragraph basically say Biden hasn’t been doing enough to produce good propaganda to keep the public interested?
The signatories of the op-ed are a veritable who’s who of U.S. foreign policy intervention, including the same crew involved in the first Trump impeachment effort.
Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
Apparently, they are losing World War Reddit.
The reason the regime isn’t pushing a good war narrative is because it’s not necessary. There are only small pockets of outrage over the taxpayer dollars getting sucked into Ukraine’s black hole. Meanwhile, Americans are suffering.
Image credit: The Conservative Treehouse
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn