According to climate change crackpots, carbon dioxide is destroying the planet. And while they pretend this is based on scientific consensus, there are many true scientists who object to the notion that attempting to suffocate plant life is somehow beneficial.

Lest we forget, plants “inhale” carbon dioxide and “exhale” oxygen. It creates a perfect symbiosis with oxygen-breathing animals that exhale carbon dioxide. When there’s balance, all is good. But the climate change industry wants to tear down what we know to be true and replace it with what they know to be false.

Congressman Thomas Massie took to Twitter to briefly explain the consequences:

Irrespective of any linkage to temperature and weather, most plants, and animals which rely on those plants, would benefit from more CO2 in the atmosphere. We aren’t even close to the optimal concentration of CO2 for plant growth yet.

Regardless of what may cause it, if the earth heats up a small amount, vast swaths of the globe and thousands of species will be much better off. Some areas and some species will not be better off.

There are millions of true believers in the cult of climate change. But at the top of the hysteria food chain are the powers-that-be who see climate change as an opportunity to push their Neo-Marxist agenda. If everyone is at risk, everyone can be controlled, so they’ve manufactured the infamous claim that we only have ten years to solve the problem or we’re all dead. Of course, they never mention that we supposedly only had ten more years in the 1970s. And 1980s. And 1990s.

This isn’t new. It has just been rebranded to recruit the Greta Thunbergs and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes of the world so they can indoctrinate impressionable young people who wouldn’t recognize Al Gore if they bumped into him at a Tesla charging station.

The climate change scam isn’t really about reducing carbon dioxide. It’s about producing the so-called threat that carbon dioxide represents so they can take control of the economy. When businesses are held down by climate change regulations and beholden to ESG gatekeepers like BlackRock, the “green economy” can be realized in all of its destructive glory.

“Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Green New Deal architect Saikat Chakrabarti said in 2019. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

In normal times, we could assume common sense would prevail over illogical hysteria. But these aren’t normal times so it’s imperative we get the truth out there about the climate change agenda, also known as The Great Reset.