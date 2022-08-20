Elder also emphasized the importance of school choice in education, and the problem of homelessness nationwide. And he summarized his pitch to Iowans: “Larry Elder stands for hard work, personal responsibility, a strong belief in this country, that America is not systemically racist.” Elder spoke to Breitbart News from Des Moines, Iowa, where he is visiting the Iowa State Fair this weekend — […]

He added that “growing up without a dad is not a death sentence,” but explained that American children are not being taught the importance of making the right moral choices.

Rather, he explained, he wants to “talk about the kinds of things that I don’t believe we are talking enough about.” Chief among these: “The demise of the nuclear, intact family,” Elder said.

“I’ve been urged to consider running for president — and if I do, it won’t be because I want to dethrone Donald Trump, or Ron DeSantis, or [Mike] Pompeo or anybody else,” he said.

RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder told Breitbart News on Friday afternoon that he is considering a presidential run in 2024, after being encouraged by his network of fans and donors from his 2021 gubernatorial campaign in California.

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Yes, We Need Your Help

I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…

When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.

Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.

The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

We currently operate:

I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.

For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.