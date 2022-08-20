FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
For transparency, I opposed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate. I’ve taken a neutral stance since he won the primary, not because the general election is not of interest but because I choose to put my efforts toward electing America First patriots. With that said, I don’t want to see socialist and physically challenged John Fetterman in the Senate for the next six years.
Conservatives are faced with a dilemma. Many of us did not support Dr. Oz because his history does not demonstrate anything that even resembles America First patriotism. Some have been turned off by the fact that immediately after winning the primary on the back of President Trump’s endorsement, he removed Trump from his campaign website homepage, listing him only among other endorsements. Before the primary, he invoked Trump on a daily basis on social media. Since then, he’s made more mentions of RINOs like Nikki Haley and Brian Fitzpatrick than Trump.
Dr. Oz seems like the type of Uniparty Establishment shill who will be in Mitch McConnell’s pocket the moment he’s in the Capitol Building. Many America First patriots choose not to support such candidates even if the alternative is the Democrat. But here’s the thing. John Fetterman is not just a guy with a (D) next to his name. His ideology is so far to the left he’d make Bernie Sanders blush. He was a full-blown radical even before his stroke. There’s no telling where he stands today.
As much as it pains me to do, I will no longer be attacking Dr. Oz. I’m generally not a “lesser of two evils” voter, but when one of the two evils in a race is at best Neo-Marxist and at worst a Neo-Marxist with brain damage, question Dr. Oz’s loyalties or policy commitments becomes secondary.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
I’m not alone in coming to this conclusion. As Jenna Ellis noted on Twitter:
For every Republican saying they won’t vote for Oz… Ron DeSantis put it best yesterday:
“If Pennsylvania elects Fetterman, they’ll have made a huge, 6-year mistake.”
— Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) August 20, 2022
If this was a congressional race, I’d completely ignore it. I won’t support a RINO over a future member of The Squad because doing so only rewards the Uniparty Swamp by giving them their Establishment shill victory. Perhaps more importantly, it sets up a RINO to potentially get promoted to Senator or Governor, and we definitely do not need more RINOs in those important seats.
But as Ellis and Ron DeSantis noted, this is a six-year commitment… or is it. Do we really expect Fetterman to last that long in office when he can’t speak in complete sentences today? Not that I want to throw out more factors to consider, but if Doug Mastriano wins the gubernatorial race and Fetterman vacates his seat, Pennsylvania does not obligate the governor to appoint someone from the same party.
On the flip side, if Fetterman wins the Senate seat and Josh Shapiro wins the governor’s race, I would see it as very likely that Fetterman would resign quickly and be replaced by his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman. That would be a disaster.
Some say Dr. Oz would be the lesser of two evils. I like to see him as risk reduction. We know John Fetterman (or Gisele Barreto Fetterman if she replaces him) will be awful. Dr. Oz may just be mediocre, and I’m okay with that.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker