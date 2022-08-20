FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

For transparency, I opposed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate. I’ve taken a neutral stance since he won the primary, not because the general election is not of interest but because I choose to put my efforts toward electing America First patriots. With that said, I don’t want to see socialist and physically challenged John Fetterman in the Senate for the next six years.

Conservatives are faced with a dilemma. Many of us did not support Dr. Oz because his history does not demonstrate anything that even resembles America First patriotism. Some have been turned off by the fact that immediately after winning the primary on the back of President Trump’s endorsement, he removed Trump from his campaign website homepage, listing him only among other endorsements. Before the primary, he invoked Trump on a daily basis on social media. Since then, he’s made more mentions of RINOs like Nikki Haley and Brian Fitzpatrick than Trump.

Dr. Oz seems like the type of Uniparty Establishment shill who will be in Mitch McConnell’s pocket the moment he’s in the Capitol Building. Many America First patriots choose not to support such candidates even if the alternative is the Democrat. But here’s the thing. John Fetterman is not just a guy with a (D) next to his name. His ideology is so far to the left he’d make Bernie Sanders blush. He was a full-blown radical even before his stroke. There’s no telling where he stands today.

As much as it pains me to do, I will no longer be attacking Dr. Oz. I’m generally not a “lesser of two evils” voter, but when one of the two evils in a race is at best Neo-Marxist and at worst a Neo-Marxist with brain damage, question Dr. Oz’s loyalties or policy commitments becomes secondary.

I’m not alone in coming to this conclusion. As Jenna Ellis noted on Twitter:

For every Republican saying they won’t vote for Oz… Ron DeSantis put it best yesterday: “If Pennsylvania elects Fetterman, they’ll have made a huge, 6-year mistake.” — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) August 20, 2022

If this was a congressional race, I’d completely ignore it. I won’t support a RINO over a future member of The Squad because doing so only rewards the Uniparty Swamp by giving them their Establishment shill victory. Perhaps more importantly, it sets up a RINO to potentially get promoted to Senator or Governor, and we definitely do not need more RINOs in those important seats.

But as Ellis and Ron DeSantis noted, this is a six-year commitment… or is it. Do we really expect Fetterman to last that long in office when he can’t speak in complete sentences today? Not that I want to throw out more factors to consider, but if Doug Mastriano wins the gubernatorial race and Fetterman vacates his seat, Pennsylvania does not obligate the governor to appoint someone from the same party.

On the flip side, if Fetterman wins the Senate seat and Josh Shapiro wins the governor’s race, I would see it as very likely that Fetterman would resign quickly and be replaced by his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman. That would be a disaster.

Some say Dr. Oz would be the lesser of two evils. I like to see him as risk reduction. We know John Fetterman (or Gisele Barreto Fetterman if she replaces him) will be awful. Dr. Oz may just be mediocre, and I’m okay with that.