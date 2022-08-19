Videos from 2017 that depict Internal Revenue Service (IRS) special agents educating college students at Utah’s Dixie State University on how to take down small business owners have been circulating on social media in light of the passing of the Biden administration’s new “Inflation Reduction Act.”

In the videos, IRS special agents can be observed teaching students in vests that say “police” and “IRS-CID” own how to enter buildings, question and apprehend simulated financial crime suspects, while armed with fake guns.

In one video, the IRS teaches students to take down a mock owner of a landscaping company who failed to properly report how he paid for vehicles.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) in an August 19 tweet noted that the IRS was not teaching the students about “taking down a billionaire who uses the corporate jet for private trips,” and instead trained them to take down a small business. Notice the scenario in this IRS recruiting program is “taking down a landscape business owner who failed to properly report how he paid for his vehicles,” not “taking down a billionaire who uses the corporate jet for private trips.” pic.twitter.com/QXlHmDCoWb Rep. Massie’s remarks appear to touch on claims made by the Biden administration […]