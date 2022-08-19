FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Hanlon’s Razor states, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

That likely has never really been true, but today we must assume that everything bad is driven by evil, and even many things that appear to be good are also attributed to evil. On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into why it’s so important that we recognize the source of our problems so we can address them properly.

The challenge we face is that it’s often the minions or “middle managers” of these major events that get the blame. For example, most who believe the 2020 election was stolen believe it was the Democrats who were behind it. They believe the goal was simply to get rid of Donald Trump and insert a Democrat to replace him. But the reality is this had very little to do with partisan politics and more to do with installing someone the globalists could control. The stolen election was about pushing The Great Reset, not getting the Democrats’ standard agenda in place.

Face mask mandates suddenly getting lifted in February is an example of the machinations of the globalist elites creating good news. All who read this site agree that lifting the mandates was a great thing. Where we diverge is that most pundits claimed it had to do with Democrats “reading the polls during an election year.”

This is false. Eric Adams had said the week before that lifting mandates was off the table a week before he did it, and he was in office for a month at that point. This had nothing to do with polls and everything on pushing attention, especially among Republicans and conservatives, toward the invasion in Ukraine that the globalist elites knew would happen a couple of weeks later.

Even now as most realize the Ukraine War is a U.S. taxpayer black hole, there are still plenty who back Volodymyr Zelensky and the corrupt Ukraine government. This is because the PR push that started in late February all the way until very recently was designed to get as many right-leaning people to support the massive aid that was to be sent to Ukraine. Lifting the face mask mandates suddenly in mid-February was about getting every ounce of attention pointed to Eastern Europe. It had nothing to do with the polls or the midterm elections, as most conservative pundits had proclaimed at the time.

We must stop attributing to party politics the machinations of the globalist elites. They want to take down the United States of America. Democrats are just their pimps, as I explained on today’s episode.