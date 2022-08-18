FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled in the infamous “cash for kids” case that two judges were liable for over $200 million.
According to AP , the judges took millions of dollars to sencence kids to for-profit jails. Some of the kids involved were reportedly as young as 8 years old. In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. https://t.co/0YpRpozJNq — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2022 CHECK OUT TRISH REGAN’S PODCAST HERE.
Kids were allegedly sent to for-profit jails as part of a deal worked out with the judges. Pennsylvania’s “kids for cash” judges, who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks, have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds who fell victim to their crimes. https://t.co/yTjWKmCijp — Michael Rubinkam (@michaelrubinkam) August 17, 2022
