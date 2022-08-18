According to a new report, Liz Cheney received a call from Joe Biden after she lost her primary race in Wyoming.

It is unknown at this time what was said on the call. Scooplet: Biden called Republican @RepLizCheney after her loss in her primary race in Wyoming. Story by me and @justinsink out shortly — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 18, 2022 Bloomberg reported:

Biden reached out to Cheney, who earned the ire of the former president when she voted to impeach him over his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection and her subsequent work on the congressional committee investigating the matter, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The White House declined to comment. A Cheney spokesman did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the call. Liz Cheney drew backlash from voters for her fist bumping of Biden at his State of the Union address. Liz Cheney is now setting her sights on running for President in 2024. She hinted at a run for President after her loss.

Political strategists say she has almost no […]