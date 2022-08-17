FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
AP Photo/Gregory Bull Shortly after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, something interesting happened. I started hearing that Twitter was flagging articles I had written discussing the raid. Users attempting to share the link were shown a dialogue box that said “Warning: this link may be unsafe” with the following explanation: The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories: malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices
spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm
certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules
The first article I was alerted to being censored was called “ Another Huge Red Flag in the Trump Raid Story ,” which questioned why the Wall Street Journal reported that they reviewed some of the documents from Mar-a-Lago when those documents were supposedly so sensitive that the FBI had to conduct an armed raid. Why would agents have given anyone in the media access […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker