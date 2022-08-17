AP Photo/Gregory Bull Shortly after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, something interesting happened. I started hearing that Twitter was flagging articles I had written discussing the raid. Users attempting to share the link were shown a dialogue box that said “Warning: this link may be unsafe” with the following explanation: The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories: malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules

The first article I was alerted to being censored was called “ Another Huge Red Flag in the Trump Raid Story ,” which questioned why the Wall Street Journal reported that they reviewed some of the documents from Mar-a-Lago when those documents were supposedly so sensitive that the FBI had to conduct an armed raid. Why would agents have given anyone in the media access […]