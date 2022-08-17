FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Mature woman boards bus A third suspect was taken into custody after an alleged “anti-white” incident when a grandmother was targeted on a Queens bus, police told the New York Post .
Two teenage girls were previously arrested, and 19-year-old Jahnaiya Williams was taken into custody on Monday, the outlet reported, adding she was charged with assault and aggravated harassment.
The charges were classified as hate crimes. The Post article continued: Three assailants approached victim Jill LeCroix, a grandmother of five, and struck her in the head with an unknown object while making anti-white statements in the July 9 attack, police have said. The victim required three staples on her head. The other two suspects, 15 and 16, were not named when they were arrested late last month due to their age. But they also face assault and aggravated harassment charges classified as hate crimes in connection to the incident on the southbound MTA bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard, police said. According to LeCroix, the three individuals accused her of supporting former President Donald Trump. One of them allegedly told the woman that “she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks.”
