With Monday’s raid of Trump’s Florida home, FBI headquarters has made clear it still sees Trump and conservatives as the enemy.

The FBI’s unprecedented raid of former president Donald Trump’s home has angered Americans much beyond his loyalists. Nonetheless, watch for the bureau to exploit the backlash to target conservative organizations and to find some isolated extremists to entrap Whitmer-style.

The raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday raised the volume of voices on the right who have been criticizing the politicization of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for six-plus years. But the overreach seen in the search of the former president’s home proved even too great for some Trump critics and even a few Democrats who joined the choir to condemn the raid. Notwithstanding the broad base of the pushback, however, conservatives should ready themselves for further moves by FBI headquarters to target the right, using outrage over the raid of Trump’s home as an excuse.

FBI headquarters has made clear its view of conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, which were exposed last week when Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the three-hour-plus hearing that the FBI director cut short to […]