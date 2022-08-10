Following the banning of an 80-year-old woman from her local YMCA earlier this month for expressing discomfort with a biological male in the women’s restroom overseeing little girls changing out of their swimsuits the toilets, protests have been planned in Port Townsend, Washington against the city’s stance on the matter.

Amy Sousa, the event’s organizer, told The Post Millennial that she’s known Julie Jaman, the women at the center of the YMCA controversy, for about 10 years, and noted that Port Townsend is her hometown. “So this time it’s personal,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Port Townsend Council Culture And Society Committee will consider the language of a transgender proclamation issued by Mayor David J. Faber. That proclamation will be up for public comment and consideration by the city council on August 15, where Sousa and at least 50 others plan to hold a press conference outside of the city hall in opposition to both the proclamation, as well as the city’s stance on the matter of Jaman being banned from her local YMCA pool.

Jaman, a resident of the city of about 40 years, was banned from the pool after she discovered a biological male by the name of Clementine Adams, […]