Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Omicron BA.5. Monkeypox. Polio. Hemorrhagic Fever. It seems like there has been an increase in the number of medical threats popping up in the United States and across the globe. This will ramp up even more in the coming months as we hit Fall and Winter because, well, they need a cover story.

What are they trying to cover up? According to many doctors and scientists, the massive campaign to try to jab every man, woman, and child on earth as many times as possible has resulted in the weakening of their immune systems. This acquired immunodeficiency syndrome derived from the Covid-19 “vaccines” has contributed to these suddenly common diseases and the powers-that-be need something to distract the people from the truth.

Big Tech is playing its part. After seemingly easing a bit on their censorship, there has been a sharp increase over the past month. What changed? It’s hard to tell, but a story on American Greatness may reveal a clue:

Professor Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, the former Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), is one of the top medical scientists in the world, and since his “vaccine” injury, he’s become one of the world’s top critics of the COVID-19 shots.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

“I received 3 vaccinations, I was physically injured in a very significant way as many others were injured,” Shapira tweeted on May 13, 2022. “And in addition, my trust in the nature of the decisions and in the processes of making them has been severely eroded.”

Last week, Twitter censored Shapira for posting “disinformation” after he suggested that the Monkey Pox outbreak could be related to the mRNA vaccines.

“Monkey pox cases were rare for years. During the last years a single case was documented in Israel,” he tweeted. “It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: Is not a coincidence.”

Twitter forced the expert in biological research and military medicine to take the tweet down.

A recently released trove of internal communications obtained by America First Legal (AFL) revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) colluded with big tech monopolies to censor users—including dissenting medical doctors and scientists—who criticized the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” Prominent vaccine skeptics like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Mary Bowden, virologist Adam Gaertner, feminist author Naomi Wolf, and journalists Alex Berenson, Emerald Robinson, and Daniel Horowitz have been banned from Twitter for contradicting the Biden Regime/Big Pharma narrative on the mRNA and adenovirus DNA genetic products.

On today’s episode of End Medical Tyranny, which was a segment of the bigger episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered this in more detail. Unfortunately, I sounded silly by repeatedly saying Omicron “AB.5,” which is wrong. It’s BA.5. Not sure where the brain freeze came about. Hopefully I’m not becoming like Dementia Joe.

I also floated a theory. What if Joe Biden doesn’t have Covid? What if his mental acuity has deteriorated so badly that they’ve taken him out of circulation to see if they can pump him full of enough stimulants to let him read a teleprompter for three minutes? It’s odd that he’s still allegedly testing positive five days after getting his second round of Covid this month. We don’t know. We won’t know.

As the end of the show, I noted that one of our sponsors, my good friend Dr. Zev Zelenko who died far too soon, has his Z-Dtox and Z-Stack protocols that should help us all, jabbed or not, as they unleash all of these new strains and diseases onto the world.

Article and podcast originally posted on my End Medical Tyranny Substack.