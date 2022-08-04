Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

At what point is it okay to classify a conspiracy theory as an actual conspiracy? Probably about the time the United Nations declares war on them. Keep in mind that the United Nations was established in 1945 by 51 nations for “…maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations and promoting social progress, better living standards and human rights.”

An interesting article in News Punch (News Punch ) this week pointed out yet another 1984 truly Orwellian moment in the times we are living in. Their article titled “UN Declares War on ‘Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theories: ‘The World Is NOT Secretly Manipulated By Global Elite’.”

So when did the UN become fact-checkers and thought police over protectors over the human right of free speech, thought, and expression? This is yet another good reason to withdraw American tax dollars from an organization that has gone so far off its original mission statement. The News Punch article opens with:

“The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as ‘worrying and dangerous’ and providing the public with a toolkit to ‘prebunk’ and ‘debunk’ anybody who dares to suggest that world governments are anything but completely honest, upstanding and transparent. The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds, and the State of Israel must not be linked to any ‘alleged conspiracies.’”

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Wow! Getting rather specific there, aren’t they?! The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommends that “if you are certain you have encountered a conspiracy theory,” you must “react” immediately by posting a relevant link to a “fact-checking website” in the comments.

Never mind that some “fact checkers” are nameless/faceless George Soros hired shills untrained and unqualified on a mission to discredit true information from getting out, right?

Transparency International HRVATSKA recently reported, “George Soros funds 8 out of 11 of Facebook’s fact-checking organizations in Central and Eastern Europe.”

So what seems to be the main concern of UNESCO’s “#ThinkBeforeSharing” campaign implemented jointly with the European Commission, Twitter, and the World Jewish Congress? Protecting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic narrative and its related drugs posing as vaccines!

UNESCO offers:

“A new campaign helps you learn how to identify, debunk, react to and report on conspiracy theories to prevent their spread. Check out the infographics and social media pack below and help spread the word that facts matter and no one is to blame. Thinking critically and being informed about conspiracy theories is key to challenging them.”

What is truly disgusting is the World Jewish Congress getting involved in this! To many, submitting to the “Uniformed Consent” Covid-19 clot shots both before and after the fact was tantamount to the Jews of the Holocaust going to the showers for “delousing.”

Now, after the fact, it is getting increasingly difficult to learn information about what the ingredients are of these supposed vaccines as well as injury and death counts after the shots are administered. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has been accused of both late reporting and underreporting numbers.

UNESCO offers advice for anyone who encounters a real live conspiracy theorist. This UN agency advises you must not, under any circumstances, be lured into an argument with the conspiracy theorist. “Any argument may be taken as proof that you are part of the conspiracy and reinforce that belief” and continues the conspiracy theorist will “argue hard to defend their beliefs.“

UNESCO advises their zombie thought police must show “empathy“ and avoid “ridiculing them. “If you are a journalist, UNESCO demands you must “report” them to social media and “contact your local/national press council or press ombudsman.”

Hidden in the fine print of their kit, UNESCO admits that conspiracy theories do exist. Under the heading “What is a real conspiracy?” the United Nations bureaucrats explain that “real conspiracies large and small DO exist.”

But, according to UNESCO, it’s only a REAL conspiracy theory if it’s “unearthed by the media.”

With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.

“They are more often centered on single self-contained events or an individual like an assassination or a coup d’etat. They are unearthed by whistleblowers and the media, using verifiable facts and evidence.“

There is just one problem with their definition of a “real” conspiracy theory as defined by “the media”. The media has been largely bought and paid for by the Big Pharma elite and all you have to do is watch your television and count up the commercial airtime ads in an hour for their drugs to begin to get the picture. It is these elites who are conspiring against WE, THE PEOPLE!

It is a fallacy to think the mainstream mockingbird media is a check on corrupt power working hidden agendas. This system requires complicity. Governments, corporations along with global institutions know how to control the news narrative. They know how to manipulate and control the masses. And now, post-pandemic, they know they are failing!

The Great Reset is about to become The Great Upset, and they know it! The United Nations’ war on conspiracy theorists is reminiscent of the German Nazis, and they should be called out on it. They want to shame those among us who try to bring the truth to light and thus blow their official false narrative.

You want some proof that I am right and that they and their accomplices’ mainstream media liars are wrong? Here you go! There is an old expression that money talks and bullsh*t walks.

Veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Kirsch made a fortune as the founder of Infoseek, an early search engine that was the Google of its day. Kirsch spent tens of millions of dollars as a philanthropist fighting humanity’s biggest threats. By March 2020, he’d settled on the idea of searching for Covid-19 treatments in the pre-existing world of Big Pharma. His premise was simple: Most experts were predicting vaccines would take years, while finding helpful drugs with known safety profiles could shortcut the approval process.

Kirsch founded the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF), putting $1 million of his own money into the venture and bringing in donations from Silicon Valley luminaries: the CETF website lists the foundations of Marc Benioff and Elon Musk as donors.

Today, Kirsch is famous for his million-dollar offers. He has made offers to doctors and scientists to come forward and debate him about the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines. He has asked the CDC and NIH to come to debate him. Kirsch has asked whistleblowers in Big Pharma and the CDC to break ranks with their employers for a huge payout.

Most recently, former (Not my president.) Hussein Obama spouted off to inject himself into the public spotlight on the dangers of Covid19 misinformation. While the mainstream media (once again) fawned all over him and his words, Kirsch was quick to expose him as the know-nothing fraud he truly is.

In April of this year, Obama lamented that Covid-19 misinformation is causing people to die. Kirsch offered him a million dollars and pounced! “If President Obama wants to actually do something meaningful to solve the issue, all he has to do is accept my very reasonable debate offer,” Kirsch said.

He went on, “I’m happy to negotiate mutually agreeable terms on the debate and the incentive. If the monetary incentive is too low, we can raise it. If it is too high, we can lower it. We are flexible. But hopefully, the incentive should be to save innocent lives. We do not need a monetary incentive to accept the debate.

My friends and I are the world’s biggest misinformation spreaders (sarcasm), so this is a unique opportunity for President Obama to ‘walk the talk’ and solve one of the biggest problems of the pandemic and save millions of lives worldwide with a four-hour investment of his time (or even less if he wants subject matter experts to defend his position).”

Don’t wait until food shortages get REALLY bad before stocking up. Get a three-month’s supply now while it’s still on sale.

Funny how Obama was never heard from again… Funny how the mockingbird media refused to report a million-dollar challenge to a former president from “The Thomas Edison of Silicone Valley.”

And for the George Soros fact checkers who might want to label Steve Kirsch, anti-vaccines, well, that would be beyond misinformation. That would be a lie.

Kirsch was vaccinated with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine early on and had some side effects thereafter himself. One day he got to talking to a carpet cleaner that had come to clean his house. That cleaner related a story to him about how he had received Pfizer’s vaccine and had had a heart attack two minutes later. Another story related was the carpet cleaner’s wife’s hand started shaking after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

For Kirsch, who had actually donated money to the development of the vaccines, this was a wake-up call. Kirsch’s reasoning is? “To have not just one person, but him and his wife? I mean, that is like lightning striking twice in the same place.”

Kirsch went instantly from friend of the CDC and Big Pharma to foe! So my advice to the UN and UNESCO is you had better put your damned bought and paid-for mouths where Steve Kirsch’s money is!

Here is the “$1M Safety Bet Term Sheet” of Steve Kirsch on this link.

Otherwise, your refusal to take up Mr. Kirsch and his very generous offer shows you are the source of the Covid-19 misinformation, not people like Mr. Kirsch and myself!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

About the Author

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.