If there is one thing that has garnered near unanimous support from those on the Left—aside from their fanatical loathing of Donald Trump—it is their opposition to a wall on our southern border. It defines them and scratches their itch for proclaiming their moral superiority over their political opponents. For those seeking the support of these people for a political candidacy at any level the last few years, opposition to the wall has been one of the most crucial litmus tests.

Imagine the disappointment and anger among rank-and-file social justice warriors at the news that Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has been discreetly filling in gaps along the border wall in the Yuma Sector of Arizona. In their world, this is not just a shift in policy, but a betrayal of decency and light and an embrace of wickedness.

One of two things is likely going on here. Despite its total mismanagement of the country these last 18 months, the Biden White House might have at least a few advisors with a semblance of concern for the consequences of their policies. These advisors, unlike the rest of their co-workers, may actually care for the good of the country. They have […]