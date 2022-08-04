Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
We are surrounded by chaos. When children are assaulting police officers, something is very much broken in society. This chaos is spillover from the BLM riots in 2020 that were allowed to run rampant. The legacy of those riots is skyrocketing violence, rampant crime, and an insane George Soros-led crusade against enforcing laws.
On “Glenn TV” Wednesday, Glenn Beck says another aspect of America’s chaos is driven by the active campaign to destroy the traditional family and Judeo-Christian morality. This campaign is most obvious in the gender and sexuality confusion raging across America. It’s a campaign fully endorsed and promoted by the Biden administration.
The fact that American children are a primary target of this indoctrination is disgusting evidence of a dying culture. All this chaos is the Marxist playbook in action – destabilization to usher in a new system. Glenn reveals the decades of painstaking work by devoted Marxists to organize and indoctrinate. As of now, their plan is working. Will law-abiding and God-fearing Americans refuse the planned takeover?
Watch the full episode of “Glenn TV” below: Want more from Glenn Beck?
To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, […]
Read the whole story at www.glennbeck.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker