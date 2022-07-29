How bad does someone have to be at their job as White House Press Secretary to make Jen Psaki look pretty good? They would have to be Karine Jean-Pierre bad, which (hopefully) is as bad as it gets.

The inexperienced and often unprepared press secretary has taken an embarrassing Biden-Harris regime and fit in perfectly as the media’s incompetent liaison. She even has a catch-phrase that she repeats over and over… AND OVER AGAIN.

Proof Biden's new Press Secretary is even WORSE than Psaki 🥴 pic.twitter.com/0JuIc3OsV3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2022

There may only be one other person in the White House who has even less of a grasp on what’s happening in America. Unfortunately, that person sometimes sits in the Oval Office when he’s busy not taking questions from the press. In that regard, Jean-Pierre fits perfectly with this regime.

It’s not just that they are stupid. They are banking on us being stupid. They’re going so far as to redefine what a “recession” is and getting Big Tech to help them rewrite history Watch:

This is what happens when woke morons hire you for something other than your qualifications. Talk about “in it way over your head!” #KarineJeanPierre makes lying Jen Psaki look believable! #recession pic.twitter.com/7goyyIOXeO — Liberals Leaving (@LiberalsLeaving) July 28, 2022

This is not a serious White House. This is a clown show, and with the worst president in history being led on a leash by his handlers, it’s fitting that we now have the worst White House Press Secretary to represent him.