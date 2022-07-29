Michigan Democrats are openly plotting election fraud in a Republican state house race, colluding to put a stealth Democrat into office as a Republican and urging Democrat voters to illicitly flood the Republican primary race during the Aug. 2 primary.

Failed state house candidate Sarah Schulz is bragging about the plan to put Midland County Clerk Ann Manery, a far-left liberal, into office as a Republican under false pretenses by duping the voters on election day.

“All it takes is a few thousand local democrats and independents to vote over on the Republican side of the primary ballot for Ann. (and NOT cross your ballot and vote for any Dems this time),” Schulz wrote in a Facebook post .

“Ann is pro reproductive rights, pro gun safety, and pro LGBTQ+ rights. She believes in the validity of the 2020 election (and I think we should listen to her on that one – she is, after all, the county Clerk!). She’s a 30-year+ public servant in our county who has always put people over politics. Regardless of party, I would be honored to have her as my representative,” she added. Manary is taking on Bill Schuette Jr. in the Republican primary for Michigan’s […]