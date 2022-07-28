The whistleblower’s presentation was posted at the Professor’s record on Telegram: Our audit partners across the state continue to #StandInTheGap at a Sandoval County Commissioner’s Meeting. Ramona details her findings after spending HOURS reviewing the pre-election certificates of the MACHINES. 133 machine certificates were MISSING the clerk’s seal, at least 3 different people FORGED the clerk’s signature on certificates. TRENDING: IT’S OFFICIAL: Second Quarter GDP Comes In at Negative 0.9 Percent — US OFFICIALLY ENTERS BIDEN RECESSION (Video) A complaint has been filed with both the Sheriff and the Sandoval Board of Ethics. Sandoval County clerk Anne Brady-Romero is called to RESIGN! Below is a transcript of the whistleblower’s speech below: “Sandoval County Commissioners Meeting Comments 7/27/22 My name is Ramona Goolsby and I live in Sandoval County. I request all my comments be placed on the public record. I would like to start out by saying I have been praying for God to reveal the things he finds unjust and immoral. God tells us to love even our enemies and pray for […]

A whistleblower in New Mexico identified numerous issues with the certificates signed off on in the county that indicated that the voting machines were in good order.

