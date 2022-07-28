“Once men turned their thinking over to machines in the hope that this would set them free. But that only permitted other men with machines to enslave them.” – Frank Herbert

The science fiction of today is the scientific fact of tomorrow. A good example is Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, predicting today’s nuclear-powered submarines. Another would be H. G. Wells sci-fi/horror piece, The Island of Dr. Moreau which examines a world filled with human-animal hybrids. So when we discuss the future of transhumanism, you need to keep this in mind. For though it may seem far-fetched today, it is where we are headed.

Editor’s Note: For the inevitable question, “what does this have to do with prepping?” we believe it’s important to understand potential trends and threats. Being taken totally by surprise when something unfolds doesn’t bode well for survival. ~ Daisy

Transhumanism is an awkward word that can have several meanings.

It’s not simply a scientific endeavor: it’s a philosophical bent with a completely different standard. It’s a philosophy that, if followed, abrogates virtually all traditional human societal customs and practices. The “trans” portion refers to the “transcendence,” or the “passing” of the stage of humanity we’re currently in – our form, our thinking, and our capabilities. A “leaving behind” of everything, in a nutshell, about us and ourselves. That is what transhumanism is about.



The process of achieving this transhumanistic state involves disciplines spread over many fields: robotics, genetics, nanotechnology, and AI (artificial intelligence), to name a few. Gene therapy and gene splicing are techniques used in the genetic recombinance of both individuals and successive generations.

We now have the capabilities to alter the very fabric of our makeup.

So, what is transhumanism, specifically?

Transhumanism is the “revision” of humanity and the fundamental transformation of the human race into something else. It’s the transformation of humanity into a “thing” that cannot be readily identified.

The transhumanists themselves term it as a “transcendence of humanity,” a rising of the human species “past” itself.

The transhumanist proponents want to cure disease, end hunger, and enable human beings to reach their maximum potential – physically and mentally – evolving into a “new” being by augmenting their bodies mechanically or biologically. It can also mean placing their consciousnesses into artificial, robotic bodies with the goal of potential immortality.

Those lofty ambitions, however, are out of step with the means they are pursuing in order to obtain them.

The reality is much more “base” in its ramifications.

Transhumanism is nothing more than a modified form of eugenics, albeit with a higher degree of “panache” and technology than the days of the Margaret Sanger camps and the sterilization squads.

Transhumanism is eugenics, and if it’s pursued in full, eventually, it will lead either to genocide or to the extinction of the human race.

Genetic manipulation is not off the table.



Scientists, doctors, lawyers, government officials, oligarchs – all of these number prominently among transhumanists. They want to “change the world” and “usher in a new phase in the evolution of mankind.” Through the use of genetic manipulation and selective breeding, they wish to change the human race. They want to give it characteristics found in the animal world, such as the speed of the cheetah, the strength of the gorilla, and the eyesight of the eagle, to name a few.

As we speak, human-animal “chimeras” are being cultured and grown in laboratories around the world. Michael Irving wrote a piece on 4/15/21 entitled “Human-monkey chimera embryos created in lab for first time.” Here’s part of it for you:

“Scientists have been experimenting with interspecies chimeras for decades, merging similar animals like mice and rats, and sheep and goats. …researchers from the Salk Institute and Kunming University of Science and Technology successfully created chimeras of humans and monkeys.”

I submit this for your consideration: for each lab we know of, such as this one, there is another lab that we don’t know of. That ratio, I’m sure, is a conservative estimate.

Another article was written on 5/19/21 by Nathaniel Scharping for Discovery Magazine, entitled “Why Scientists Have Been Creating Chimeras in the Lab for Decades.” All of this work by the scientists is (ostensibly) for medical research and pharmacological development. To its credit, the author brings up the moral and ethical issues regarding such manipulations between different animal species. Here’s a segment for you:

“For now, scientists don’t have the ability to create true human-animal chimeras, and only a limited ability to create chimeras of other species. Given the issues involved, it’s unclear how far research into the matter might progress, and how quickly.”

Those words are either naiveties or lies. I prefer to give the author credit and choose the former. The world turns a “blind eye” to these issues. For most people, such moral, spiritual, and ethical considerations don’t garner grants or put “hot pockets” on the plate at the end of the day. Utilitarianism and moneyed interests almost always win, driving moral and ethical considerations into a corner, where they silently expire.

What do you need to know about the proponents and opponents of transhumanism?



An excellent documentary that you may wish to pick up is entitled Inhuman: The Next and Final Phase of Man is Here, released in 2015 by SkyWatch TV. It contains a plethora of interviews with both camps, especially some of the transhumanists at the forefront of their movement. Tom Horn is the host of the documentary, and he presents the information in a manner that is informative and non-didactic, in a very comprehensive and objective manner.

Dr. James Hughes, a transhumanist and executive director for the Institute for Ethics and Emerging Technologies, had this to say for the film:

“Should we seek dialogue with paranoid Christian Fundamentalists…or should we seek more than dialogue…maybe even mock them?”

Not exactly an open, “egalitarian” stance, now, is it? The point I’m making is that these intellectuals are totalitarian Statists of another form. They see themselves as heralding in a new era – Utopia, a paradise – one that removes all of the negatives plaguing society, and potentially obtains immortality to boot.

A book to check out is this one by Steve Quayle, who has done a great deal of research on this topic.

They see anyone not embracing their crusade as being “in the way.”

More to share with you guys and gals. I’m one of those night owls who listens to “Coast To Coast” with George Noorybetween 11 pm and 3 am, and it delves into a tremendous variety of excellent guests and topics. On 5/18/22, one of the speakers was Dr. Hugo de Garis, a retired scientist, and the subject was on AI. Dr. de Garisdeveloped an artificial brain in the lab, as well as “evolvable hardware” to use in the modification of human beings.

He made a pronouncement that night that chilled me to the bone. Here it is:

“Our days of being the dominant species…is almost over.”

Dr. de Garis created cellular automata in the 1990s, the basic structure that formed the lab-created artificial brain. He went on to say how AI (artificial intelligence) will reach a point where it can modify itself on its own.

At that point, AI will be so mentally “superior” to us that it – they – will consider us as “insects” and get rid of us in the manner of a nuisance. This matched a similar statement by Dr. Stephen Hawking, the now-deceased physicist, who said that AI posed a significant danger to the entire human race.

Regarding the evolution of AI, there’s a term to describe the “threshold point.”

Technological singularity is the point at which AI can “reproduce” on its own, forming “offspring” – super-intelligent AI’s. The transhumanist scientists argue that an AI-augmented human brain will be able to perform calculations more efficiently, without the negative, emotional flaws in human beings at present.

Dr. de Garis wrote a sci-fi book on the challenges about to be faced by humanity that puts forth what he believes is going to come to pass. Entitled The Artilect War: Cosmists vs. Terrans, it details the battles between AI-enhanced humans (the Cosmists) and an unenhanced (normative) humanity. A super-AI then inevitably rises, called Artilects, and the battle is joined in a world war to determine who rules the Earth.

Science fiction? For now, perhaps, but when a world-renowned scientist makes a statement (pertaining to his field, no less) that the human race’s control over the planet is almost at an end? It behooves us to listen. He translated that vision, that forecast, into a book that incorporated his life’s work in the field of AI. It’s possible, and we should take it as a warning.

The ones who will be enhanced, how, then, will they view the ones who are not? Either as “impediments,” or worse: as enemies. Where does “Big Daddy” fit into all of this? The rulers, “government,” if you must, is a driving force behind the funding and research, as well as the end results. Why?

The end results of transhumanism will leave the rulers in control of all of humanity – to a degree barely imaginable at present.

Why does the ruling class want transhumanism?



They enable the funding of projects and then buy the scientists. They don’t need the “consent of the governed.” Why would they? The masses don’t even understand it, and if they did, they would never consent to it.

That’s how “black” projects are germinated and how they reach their fruition.

This is how it works:

The rulers find something suitable for their aims (in this case, enhancement of human beings through biomechanical means) They set up a grant for a private corporation to undertake research and contract with it to conduct said research – under supervision, naturally, by government agents or officers The results are “shared” by the scientists/corporation with the government The contract flips over indefinitely until the maximum amount has been derived from the program, and then the corporation disbands the department for the project At the project’s end: Nondisclosure agreements, oaths, promises, and the usual paperwork is signed, and all participants are made aware of what will happen if the information is divulged.

This is why it works:

The government contracts with a private corporation to do work on behalf of the government. Since it’s a private corporation, it shields them from disclosure and from having to reveal to the public all the details of funding, personnel, projects, etc. Everything the corporate laboratory does? The government has a duplicate lab conducting the exact same experiments. Should the “plug” need to be pulled? The experiment continues. Reason: they might hit a “snag” that the corporation and/or the scientists might not tolerate…such as the creation of a monstrous “entity” of some type or a disease that can’t normally be contained or controlled. The government sweeps out/sanitizes the corporation, shuts down the department, and stops the project while it continues the civilian scientists’ work where it left off.

The government uses plausible deniability to contain any leaks, mistakes, accidents, etc., and projects that might never be permitted to take place are indeed completed. The idiot Congress is completely bypassed, except for those few on the services committees who’ve been effectively enabled to live more lavishly than a rajah.

This model is used in practically every “government” service or institution. The postal service (Post Office) is a prime example: a private corporation, now. You can’t figure out (as a “citizen”) where the money is being spent. They’re authorized by the government, but as a civilian corporate entity, they don’t have the disclosure requirements.

The government uses this transhumanist technology.

DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is already beginning to rewrite the DNA of service members. Human gene modification is being studied for use in making “super-soldiers” that can communicate with the use of brain implants (a type of pseudo-telepathy). Research is being done on enhancing strength, endurance, agility, and reaction times on the battlefield.

Why? For warfare, of course. Of course, if these elected officials and their oligarch lackeys can live, say, for 300 years, that makes it even more attractive to them. Imagine people such as Hillary Clinton, or Biden, or McConnell – any of them being in office for 300 years. McCain and Reid came close, I think.

The point: if the brightest and the best will be enhanced, so will the worst of the lot – the ones in control.

Transhumanism will turn humanity into two classes:

An obedient, “superior” class of enhanced humans, or A rebellious, disobedient, “inferior” class of “inferior” humans.

Transhumanism lies, hiding its true intentions: the total surveillance over, complete control of, and systematic depopulation – genocide – against humanity.

Is there a guesstimate on this transcendence?

Another “Coast To Coast” segment was on 4/27/22 with William Henry, a writer, and researcher of mythology and ancient history. He believes the Great Deception will occur when society is coerced into accepting/merging with AI. He mentioned the 20,000 satellites placed into orbit by Elon Musk and the Metaverse dictatorship created by Mark Zuckerberg of Google. Henry had this to say about the AI/transhumanist path:

“Since 2017, MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] has said that algorithms are out of our control. We’re probably less than five years to finding out if we avert it, or if we go extinct.”

He was referring to humanity as a whole as going extinct, should AI ever gain control over mankind.

James Tunney is the guy you need to read.

He really covers everything in his book TechBondAge: Slavery of the Human Spirit, his fourth (and most recent) to address the menace posed by transhumanism. Here’s a piece for you:

“Now it seems that the nasty people are those who question the direction of our society, our loss of liberty, our submission to technology, and domination of the security, industrial, military, and pharmaceutical society…”

He discusses the “compression” of the society into constantly-surveilled, downtrodden humanity that is one step away from totalitarian, global rule. He doesn’t pull any punches, and neither should we.

With transhumanism man becomes dirt.



The transhumanists disregard the villainy that is being conducted in the name of man for the aggrandizement of man, above all things. The butchering and experimentation with the animals.

We bring upon ourselves the destruction we deserve, especially when we don’t learn from the lessons of the past. For humanity to “enhance” itself, it can only do so successfully if it conducts that enhancement internally.

“Transhumanism,” I believe, is better defined as a transformation into something that denies its own humanity.

You can read about all of these transhumanist guys and gals – Dr. Ray Kurzweil, the “father” of transhumanism, or Dr. Natasha Vita-More, or Dr. James Hughes…all learned doctors with impressive certifications and credentials. When they outline their goals and objectives, they mostly sound the same: grand ambitions and designs – but only for the faithful followers.

The rest of us fall somewhere between the gnats and pool algae in their eyes.

In the end, I believe it will end up creating a total dystopia.

A dystopia such as the movie Elysium, a world made of have’s and have not’s, who are subjected to the wills and whims of an elite group who are completely removed from the madding crowd, and from any and all restraints. If not, then I believe it will be akin to the Terminator series or the Matrix movies, where the AI will actively attempt to exterminate humanity.

Transhumanism will bring neither utopia nor immortality.

Even if it worked? Loading your consciousness into a robot for the next thousand years, etc., then to what end? The results of living a decent life and being good to others bring true rewards…in this lifetime and in the next one. In that regard, it’s better to live one good day filled with life’s treasures than to live a thousand years as a soulless automaton.



How long we live on this earth is not nearly as important as how we live our lives. I welcome your thoughts and input on all of this and bid you Good Day – and long life! J J out!

What do you think about transhumanism?

Do you believe it’s an existential threat or an overblown conspiracy theory? Do you think that it’s a beneficial scientific advance? How do you think this might unfold? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

About Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson is the nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the U.S. Army Special Forces. Mr. Johnson is also a Gunsmith and a Master Herbalist. He graduated from the Special Forces course at SERE (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape) School, and is an expert in small unit tactics, survival, and disaster-preparedness. He lives in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains of Western Montana.

Image via Shutterstock. Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.