The globalists are slowly but surely taking over the world through members of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the New Sri Lankan president, and Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s top two candidates as prime minister, are all part of the WEF program. (Related: World Economic Forum’s “Class of 2021” exposed: Klaus Schwab’s effort to remake globe in authoritarian image continues.)

Wickremesinghe is a former prime minister, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and minister of Youth Affairs and Employment of Sri Lanka. He was elected by the Parliament as acting President of Sri Lanka after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned following a people’s uprising against the government.

The 73-year-old six-time prime minister received 134 votes in the 225-member House while his closest rival and ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma got 82 votes.

Wickremesinghe will have a mandate to serve out the remaining term of Rajapaksa, which ends in November 2024. The voting done by secret ballot was held amid tight security in the wake of boiling tensions in the island nation ignited by economic and political crisis.

Wickremesinghe, however, is not very popular with the protesting Sri Lankans. Just over a week ago, thousands of people protesting the government’s mismanagement of the economy called for Wickremesinghe’s resignation as prime minister.

Following the protests, Wickremesinghe offered to step down as the pressure increased. But that changed when Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka and he was elected as acting president by the Parliament.

Wickremesinghe will now try to bring the island nation out of its worst economic crisis in decades and it will not only require tough decisions but the support of the people.

“So, a lot of people think he doesn’t even have the credibility to be part of Parliament, much less to be a president. Many people saw this Parliament and government as out-of-touch, corrupt and illegitimate,” said Alan Keenan, visiting fellow at the London School of Economics.

UK PM candidates are on the side of globalists

Meanwhile, the U.K. is up for another election with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that he has stepped down from his position recently. The top two candidates to replace him, Truss and Sunak, are on the same side when it comes to the globalist agenda.

Truss is currently the secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, as well as minister for Women and Equalities. She was elected as the Conservative MP for southwest Norfolk in 2010 and also served as secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. She has also been a Lord chancellor, secretary of State for Justice and chief secretary to the Treasury.

Sunak, on the other hand, was previously appointed as chancellor of the Exchequer, chief secretary to the Treasury and Parliamentary undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

He was elected Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in 2015 and served as Parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Both are long-term allies of the outgoing PM and WEF associates.

Backbench committee leader Sir Graham Brady will declare the final round of voting for parliamentarians in the race to replace Johnson, who is expected to commence the transfer of power on or before September 5.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage called Sunak “the great globalist” and Truss as “Theresa May 2.0,” alluding to the former U.K. Prime Minister.

“The great globalist, the man who has family links and interests with businesses in China, who is happy working hand-in-glove with the big banks, who has helped raised our taxes to the highest in 70 years,” Farage said, referring to Sunak.

