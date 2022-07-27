We know Alex Stein for his bold and hilarious mocking of everything woke. He has spoken in front of city councils and school boards across the country. He has trolled baby murder advocates, RINO Adam Kinzinger, and diva AOC. But there was nothing funny about his speech before the Uvalde City Council.

It was simply powerful. Watch:

Speaking at the Uvalde City Council meeting to hold the city leaders accountable for the mistakes that were made on one of the worst days in American history. pic.twitter.com/vvzgl77Ymu — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) July 27, 2022

It was particularly noteworthy that he didn’t just appeal to them emotionally. He brought up the important issues of school security, leader responsibility, feckless law enforcement, and how this tragedy has been turned into gun control fodder. It was a side of Stein that few have seen.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of this side of Alex Stein, just as long as he also keeps making us laugh from time to time.

The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).