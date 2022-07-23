NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D) posted a fiery statement to Twitter Saturday morning, showing her contempt for the Biden administration and the “elite” for “shamelessly weaponizing law enforcement into a political hit squad” following the conviction of Trump-ally Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan allegedly lied to Congress and were never charged, Gabbard wrote. Steve Bannon , the former White House chief strategist under the Trump administration, was convicted on two charges of contempt of Congress after a federal jury found him guilty for ignoring a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee on Friday. The two misdemeanour counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, in addition to a fine of $100 to $100,000, reported Axios .

Bannon is the first close Trump adviser to be convicted resulting from the House committee’s probe into the affront on the U.S. Capitol last January following Trump’s election loss.

Clapper has allegedly lied to Congress on multiple occasions, the most notable of which occurred right before National Security Agency (NSA) employee Edward Snowden infamously leaked classified […]